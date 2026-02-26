Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Why Chinese smartphones are facing first-ever demand drop in India

Why Chinese smartphones are facing first-ever demand drop in India

For the first time, demand for Chinese smartphones dropped in India as buyers shift to premium models; rising component costs are also pushing prices higher

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

The slowdown has been driven largely by shrinking demand in the entry- and mid-level smartphone segments. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s smartphone market is changing fast and Chinese brands, that once dominated the affordable segment, are feeling the biggest impact. As more consumers shift towards premium devices, sales of brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme declined for the first time in India in the last financial year, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The combined revenue of the nine largest Chinese electronics companies operating in India fell 4.5 per cent in FY25. This marks the first revenue decline for this group in the country. In the previous year, these companies had reported a sharp 42 per cent rise in revenue.
   

Shift away from budget phones

 
The slowdown has been driven largely by shrinking demand in the entry- and mid-level smartphone segments. The news report, citing data from Counterpoint Research, said that the value share of smartphones priced below ₹20,000 dropped to 29 per cent in 2025, down from 38 per cent two years earlier.
 
The data also showed that the retail value share of Chinese smartphone brands -- including Vivo and Lenovo-owned Motorola -- fell from 54 per cent in 2023 to 48 per cent in 2025. However, in terms of volumes, they continue to dominate the market, with their share ranging between 73 per cent and 75 per cent.
 
The news report quoted industry experts as saying that the weakness in the mass and mid-range segments may continue, even as demand for premium smartphones grows. Prices of smartphones are also increasing due to a sharp rise in the cost of key components, especially memory chips.   

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court imposes blanket ban on NCERT Class 8 textbook: Here's why

life insurance

Delhi expands Ayushman cover to widows, disabled people: Check details

poultry, chicken farm

Saudi Arabia bans poultry, egg imports from 40 nations, India included

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg

Canada's PM Mark Carney to visit India from Feb 27: What's on agenda?

UK visa

UK goes digital: eVisa for Indian visa holders, ETA for visa-free visitors

 

Premium segment sees strong growth

 
While budget phones are struggling, the premium category is expanding rapidly. Smartphones priced above ₹45,000 have seen strong growth, with their retail value share rising to 47 per cent in 2025 from 36 per cent in 2023.
 
This trend has benefited companies like Apple and Samsung. Apple’s India sales grew 18 per cent in FY25 to ₹79,378 crore, while Samsung recorded a 12 per cent increase to ₹1.11 trillion. Premium-focused brands are gaining value market share as consumers opt for higher-end models.
 
Among Chinese brands, Vivo performed better than its peers, posting an 11 per cent rise in revenue, helped by its premium portfolio, the news report said.
 
Despite the overall decline, Indian consumers still spent nearly ₹1.65 trillion on products from the nine leading Chinese brands in FY25, slightly lower than ₹1.72 trillion in the previous year.
 

Companies expect recovery

 
In its filing, Oppo Mobiles India said its sales dropped 38 per cent in FY25 due to lower volumes, which also affected profits. OnePlus said recent fluctuations in sales and profit were linked to investments in systems, compliance and infrastructure to support long-term growth, the news report said.
 
Most companies have expressed hope that business volumes will improve in the current financial year. However, analysts, as cited by the news report, believe the road ahead may remain challenging as rising prices and shifting consumer preferences reshape India’s smartphone market.

More From This Section

Pharma

CDSCO modifies norms for testing permissions to speed up drug approvals

pharma, medicine

Indian MSME drugmakers likely to focus on Brazil as next growth marketpremium

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

11,790 MHz telecom spectrum available for auction valued at ₹2.1 trn

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Listed pvt non-financial firms see first double-digit sales growth in 3 yrs

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Govt to roll out 3-month compliance relief scheme for firms from Apr 15

Topics : smartphones chinese smartphone industry Chinese smartphones India smartphone market Smartphone sales BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance