Home / Industry / News / Cloud adoption surpassing AI; investments on rise, finds Wipro report

Cloud adoption surpassing AI; investments on rise, finds Wipro report

Only 10 per cent of the respondents surveyed reported that their AI adoption is outpacing the cloud

Cloud technology

A majority of organisations report that their cloud adoption is ahead of their AI adoption.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cloud adoption in India is surpassing artificial intelligence adoption as more than half of the organisations surveyed plan to increase investment in cloud, IT major Wipro said in a report.
The Pulse of Cloud: Quarterly Report July 2024 by Wipro FullStride Cloud drew insights from over 500 senior executives and decision-makers at medium large-scale enterprises across North America, the UK, Germany, France and Switzerland between May and June 2024.
"A majority of organisations (55 per cent) report that their cloud adoption is ahead of their AI adoption, while 35 per cent say they are moving at the same pace with both technologies.
"54 per cent of organisations plan to increase hybrid cloud investment and 56 per cent plan to increase investment in public cloud," the report said.
Only 10 per cent of the respondents surveyed reported that their AI adoption is outpacing the cloud.
"At Wipro, we see cloud economics as an intelligent management strategy that can better manage costs as Generative AI inevitably pushes spending higher," said Jo Debecker, Managing Partner and Global Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

AI/GenAI applications (54 per cent) were the top reported drivers of cloud investment, followed by extended cloud infrastructure (47 per cent), and increasing data demands (43 per cent).
"The emergence of AI/GenAI as the top driver reflects the growing importance of these technologies across industries. AI requires significant cloud computing resources and data, so organisations with established cloud infrastructure are better positioned to rapidly adopt and implement AI solutions," the report said.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

