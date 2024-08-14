Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

Inbound shipments into the country rose 7.46 per cent to $57.48 billion during the month, leading to a trade deficit of $23.5 billion

exports, wto

During the first three months of the financial year (April-June), outbound shipments from India witnessed 5.8 per cent growth.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s merchandise exports contracted 1.48 per cent to $33.98 billion in July due to muted global demand and geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed.

Inbound shipments into the country rose 7.46 per cent to $57.48 billion during the month, leading to a trade deficit of $23.5 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our exports are growing. Cumulatively, April-July exports are expected to grow 6 per cent. Services exports are doing very well. Overall, up to July, there has been positive growth,” commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

During the first three months of the financial year (April-June), outbound shipments from India witnessed 5.8 per cent growth year-on-year at $109.9 billion.

The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Global Trade Outlook and Statistics in April said that it foresees a gradual recovery in world merchandise trade volume in 2024 and 2025, after a contraction in 2023 due to the lingering effects of high energy prices and inflation in advanced economies, particularly Europe.

“Specifically, we expect merchandise trade to grow by 2.6 per cent in 2024 and 3.3 per cent in 2025 after falling by 1.2 per cent in 2023,” it said. The multilateral trade body warned that regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions could limit the extent of the trade rebound by causing further price spikes in food and energy.

Also Read

Container, Trade

India's exports dip 1.2% to $33.98 bn in July, imports up by 7.45%

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Germany's proposed low emission steel standard may hurt India biz: GTRI

mobile manufacturing, phone, electronics

Electronics exports among top 3: PM Modi credits 'Yuva Shakti' for feat

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

India adds two more ports for export of essential commodities to Maldives

Coal mine, Coal

India has potential to export 15 mn tonnes coal to its neighbours: Study

Topics : India exports exports imports India trade deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon