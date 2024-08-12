Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud to adopt AI tech Gemini

Wipro on Monday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale its adoption of Google Cloud AI.

Wipro will train its workforce with generative AI-powered tools using Vertex AI and Gemini models for developer productivity and better cloud migration.

“Using Vertex AI and Gemini models, Wipro, in its project execution for clients, is equipping its workforce with generative AI-powered tools to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative GenAI solutions,” the company said in a statement.

The programme will include building new industry solutions utilising Gemini models, developing joint go-to-market programmes, integrating Gemini Code Assist into its own internal tooling to accelerate application development for customers, and utilising Gemini for rapid prototyping of its own internal applications.

Wipro is also training its associates on Google Cloud’s AI technologies, including Gemini, to provide its clients with business solutions using artificial intelligence technology.

This will result in GenAI-powered productivity improvements of up to 30 per cent, according to Wipro’s estimates.

“Gemini for Google Cloud’s capabilities are being embedded into the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platforms and utilised across physical Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View,” the company added.

In May 2023, Wipro expanded the partnership to integrate artificial intelligence technology into its business operations.



Wipro first entered into a partnership with Google Cloud in 2012 and stated that “every product or IT service will be either cloud resident or cloud attached.”

“Through this expanded relationship with Google Cloud, we are able to significantly accelerate our clients’ digital transformation journeys and empower them to maximise their cloud-run businesses. With Gemini infused into our Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platform, we will continue to help our clients leverage the power of cloud, adapt to an AI-driven future, and transform their businesses,” said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head, Wipro FullStride Cloud.

The corporate vice-president, global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, Kevin Ichhpurani, said, “Through this partnership, Google’s powerful Gemini models and AI services are powering digital transformation within Wipro and with its broad set of enterprise clients.”

“Wipro’s expanding expertise with Google Cloud AI will benefit its enterprise clients on many of their most critical projects, including cloud migrations, data analytics, application modernization, and more,” he added.