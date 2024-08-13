Business Standard
Top-level exits continue in Wipro as CTO Subha Tatavarti steps down

Tatavarti joined Wipro in April 2021 as the technology head under the then-CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. During her three-year stint, she led Wipro's GenAI initiatives and introduced Wipro ai360

This is the fourth top-level exit in the last 4 months after Pallia joined the Bengaluru-based firm in April, following Delaporte's resignation | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

In another high-level exit at IT major Wipro, its Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.
Tatavarti joined Wipro in April 2021 as the technology head under the then-CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. During her three-year stint, she led Wipro's GenAI initiatives and introduced Wipro ai360.
"Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, resigned from the services of the Company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro," a regulatory filing said on Monday.
Before joining Wipro, she led different roles at Walmart and PayPal, among others. She was recognised in "Top 100 Executive Women in Tech to Watch" earlier this year by the WomenTech Network.
"I am resigning from the post of CTO, Wipro, effective August 16th. Good luck with your journey," Tatavarti wrote in her resignation letter to Wipro CEO Srini Pallia.
This is the fourth top-level exit in the last 4 months after Pallia joined the Bengaluru-based firm in April, following Delaporte's resignation.

The IT company saw Chief Delivery Officer Ajit Mahale, Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary, and CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa) Anis Chenchah exiting in May 2024 again "to pursue opportunities outside Wipro".
Most of these key departures include executives, who joined Wipro when it was led by Delaporte. Wipro posted a 3.8 per cent fall to Rs 21,963.8 crore in its consolidated revenue from operations for the June-ended quarter. A 4.6 per cent year-on-year rise was seen in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 3,003.2 crore.
Shares of Wipro were trading at 0.04 per cent higher at Rs 489.15 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

