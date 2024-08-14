Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi Airport will reopen on August 17 with 13 daily flights from SpiceJet , the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on Wednesday.

T1 had been closed since June 28 after a section of its roof collapsed amid heavy rains, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Before its closure, T1 was handling approximately 200 daily flights. These flights were temporarily shifted to Terminals 2 and 3. About 80 per cent of T1's flights were from IndiGo, while the remaining were from SpiceJet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The part of T1 that is being reopened on August 17 has been under construction since 2019 under DIAL's Phase 3A expansion project. This section, located on the extreme right side of the terminal building, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 this year. The part of the terminal building that collapsed on June 28 is on the left and centre and will remain closed for a longer period, according to sources familiar with the situation.

DIAL, which operates and manages the airport, stated on Wednesday that it has worked with IndiGo and SpiceJet to make the necessary preparations for the shifting of flight operations from T2 and T3 to T1. "As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17, and subsequently, IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1 from September 2," it mentioned. Even after these shifts, T1 will be operating at about 25 per cent of its pre-roof-collapse capacity.

The operator stated that all passengers flying on SpiceJet flights at T1 will have to enter through entry gate A on the ground floor. Passengers taking IndiGo flights will have to enter T1 through entry gates 5 and 6 on the first floor. "All passenger arrivals will take place through dedicated arrivals at the ground floor," it added.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said that operations at T1 will significantly ease pressure on T2 and T3. "Passengers can expect a smoother travel experience with improved amenities and advanced technology,” he added. Overall, the Delhi airport handles about 1,240 daily flights.

After inspecting the collapsed structure on June 28, Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each for the injured.

"This structure was built in 2009. We have asked DIAL to do a verification from their side. We are not just leaving it to them. From the ministry, we have the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) that looks into the safety aspect. They will also be supervising this inspection. They will also give us a report," he said. The DGCA has not released any report on this matter yet.