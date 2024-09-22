Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Coal import rises 41% to 25.23 MT in July, demand to be buoyant: mjunction

Coal import rises 41% to 25.23 MT in July, demand to be buoyant: mjunction

Coal import also rose to 100.48 MT in the April-July period of the ongoing fiscal from 89.11 MT a year ago, it said

Coal

Mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said the import demand is likely to be buoyant in coming weeks, ahead of the festive season next month (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal import rose by 40.56 per cent to 25.23 million tonne (MT) in July, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce platform mjunction services.
The country's coal import was 17.95 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Coal import also rose to 100.48 MT in the April-July period of the ongoing fiscal from 89.11 MT a year ago, it said.
Mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said the import demand is likely to be buoyant in coming weeks, ahead of the festive season next month.
"Imports of non-coking coal showed an uptrend amid softening of prices in the seaborne market. There, however, was a drop in coking coal volumes due to tepid demand from the steel mills," mjunction services said.
 
Of the total imports in July, non-coking coal's share stood at 16.52 MT, against 10.16 MT imported in the same month a year ago. Coking coal import volume was 4.81 MT against 5.03 MT in July last fiscal.

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

New housing supply in Delhi-NCR triples in Q2 to 13,311 units: PropEquity

Waste to energy, garbage

Centre to provide 'one-time' financial support for waste recycling startups

placement jobs employment

Indian IT sector turns to campus placements after a year-long pause

Premiumcement

Cement makers may end H1FY25 with higher raw material costs, weak pricing

edible oil

Govt seeks explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

During the April-July period, non-coking coal import was higher at 65.64 MT compared to 56.69 MT a year ago. Coking coal import was marginally up at 20.26 MT as against 20.24 MT.
Coal and Mines minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that India should increase domestic production of the fossil fuel and reduce coal imports.
India's coal import rose 7.7 per cent to 268.24 MT in FY24. In July, coal production rose 6.36 per cent year-on-year to 74 MT.
India's total coal production in April-July was 321.39 MT, up 9.6 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal

India's coal output grows significantly, up 5.85% at 411.6 MT in FY25

Coal

Govt asks coal block holders to start production in auctioned mines

Coal

Coal supply to power sector falls 5.4% to 58.07 mn tonnes in August

NLC India

NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

coal mine

Coal production increases by 6.48% to 384.08 mn tonnes in April-August

Topics : coal industry India imports Fossil fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon