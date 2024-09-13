India's coal output grows significantly, up 5.85% at 411.6 MT in FY25

The country's coal output grew 5.85 per cent to 411.62 million tonnes (MT) in the current fiscal year (up to September 12), over the year-ago period. This country's coal production was 388.86 MT during the same period last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This marks a significant increase... reflecting a commendable growth rate of 5.85 per cent, despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations," the coal ministry said in a statement. The figures are provisional. The production by state-owned Coal India Ltd rose to 311 MT during the same period, marking a growth of 2.80 per cent compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains, it said.

Coal dispatch has also experienced a substantial uplift, reaching 442.24 MT during 2024-25 (up to September 12), compared to 421.29 MT in the same period last year, it said, adding that this reflects a robust growth rate of 4.97 per cent.

Furthermore, the dispatch of coal to power plants has shown a growth of 4.03 per cent, achieving 362.65 MT, underscoring the sector's commitment to meeting the nation's rising energy demands.

As of Thursday, the coal stock held by coal companies surged to 76.49 MT, showcasing annual growth rate of 49.07 per cent.

In parallel, the coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants has reached 36.58 MT, representing a growth of 43.68 per cent.