Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India's coal output grows significantly, up 5.85% at 411.6 MT in FY25

India's coal output grows significantly, up 5.85% at 411.6 MT in FY25

This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains, a release said

Coal

Coal: Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's coal output grew 5.85 per cent to 411.62 million tonnes (MT) in the current fiscal year (up to September 12), over the year-ago period.
This country's coal production was 388.86 MT during the same period last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This marks a significant increase... reflecting a commendable growth rate of 5.85 per cent, despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The figures are provisional. The production by state-owned Coal India Ltd rose to 311 MT during the same period, marking a growth of 2.80 per cent compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.
 
This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains, it said.
Coal dispatch has also experienced a substantial uplift, reaching 442.24 MT during 2024-25 (up to September 12), compared to 421.29 MT in the same period last year, it said, adding that this reflects a robust growth rate of 4.97 per cent.

More From This Section

e-commerce

Govt extends incentives to exports via courier medium to boost e-commerce

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal launches 2 portals to ensure timely and transparent service delivery

Trade, container

Efficient logistics, paperless system to boost int'l trade: Comm secy

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

More than 80 critical issues resolved during 20th MSDC meet in Goa

National Safety Day 2024

'Use of fire-resistant upholstery fabrics must in non-domestic furniture'

Furthermore, the dispatch of coal to power plants has shown a growth of 4.03 per cent, achieving 362.65 MT, underscoring the sector's commitment to meeting the nation's rising energy demands.
As of Thursday, the coal stock held by coal companies surged to 76.49 MT, showcasing annual growth rate of 49.07 per cent.
In parallel, the coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants has reached 36.58 MT, representing a growth of 43.68 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal

Govt asks coal block holders to start production in auctioned mines

Coal

Coal supply to power sector falls 5.4% to 58.07 mn tonnes in August

NLC India

NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

coal mine

Coal production increases by 6.48% to 384.08 mn tonnes in April-August

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

Coal production increases by 7% to 370.67 mn tonne in April-August

Topics : coal industry coal output Coal India Ltd Coal India Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon