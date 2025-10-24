Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's electricity demand likely to grow 4-4.5% in FY26, says ICRA

India's electricity demand likely to grow 4-4.5% in FY26, says ICRA

ICRA expects electricity demand to rebound in the second half of FY26, with renewables and stable economic activity driving growth despite early monsoon effects

Electricity, Energy

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s electricity demand is likely to grow at a rate between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent in the current financial year (2025–26), as a strong recovery in the second half of the year is expected to offset the monsoon-related weakness seen in the first half.
 
Electricity demand expected to rebound in second half 
“Following a muted 1 per cent growth in H1 FY2026 due to an unfavourable base and an early monsoon, we foresee a robust recovery in H2. As weather patterns normalise and underlying economic activity remains stable, we project full-year electricity demand growth to settle at a healthy 4.0–4.5 per cent,” said Ankit Jain, Vice-President and Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings at ICRA.
   
The full-year projection trails the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of 6.5 per cent. The projection comes amid recent volatility, with a notable 5 per cent year-on-year decline observed in the first 20 days of October 2025, according to provisional data from the Power System Operation Corporation.
 
Coal supply remains comfortable despite moderation 

Also Read

GST Revamp, electricity sector, Law

The GST model for power: A viable way to implement electricity reformpremium

Electricity Meter, Electricity Bill

Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Power network sharing proposal needs to address legacy PPAs: Former secy

electricity, power sector

Draft bill floated to open up retail power sector nationwide to pvt firms

Renewable energy, climate

Solar, wind power grew faster than electricity demand this year: Report

On the supply side, coal inventory levels at domestic power plants have moderated but remain comfortable. As of October 10, 2025, coal stocks were sufficient for 14.7 days of requirement, which is notably better than the stock levels witnessed in the corresponding periods of previous years. This reflects sustained improvements in coal supply and logistics management.
 
Renewable energy output continues robust growth 
A significant highlight of the sector’s performance is the strong growth in the renewable energy segment. Driven by a steady project pipeline and consistent policy support from the Government of India, renewable energy generation surged by 24.8 per cent year-on-year during the first five months of 2025–26 (April–August 2025).

More From This Section

steelmakers, steel

Steel prices hit 5 yr low; weak trend may persist in near term: BigMint

solar power

Rooftop solar scheme is still charging up almost 2 years after launchpremium

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

Centre likely to ease advertising rules to help CAs, their firms to grow

AI Technology

Govt not asking creators to restrict AI content, but to label it: Meity

Russian Oil

US sanctions on Russian oil majors may hurt Reliance Industries, Nayarapremium

Topics : electricity sector electricity demands power demand forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon