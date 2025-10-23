Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt not asking creators to restrict AI content, but to label it: Meity

Govt not asking creators to restrict AI content, but to label it: Meity

The proposed amendments to IT rules provide a clear legal basis for labelling, traceability, and accountability related to synthetically-generated information

AI Technology

The stricter rules would increase the accountability of significant social media intermediaries (those with 50 lakh or more registered users) in verifying and flagging synthetic information through reasonable and appropriate technical measures.

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is not seeking to control or restrict online content but rather to ensure transparency by requiring creators to label AI-generated content so that audiences can make informed choices, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Thursday.

The government proposed changes to IT rules on Wednesday, mandating the clear labelling of AI-generated content and increasing the accountability of large platforms, such as Facebook and YouTube, for verifying and flagging synthetic information to curb user harm from deepfakes and misinformation.

"All that we are asking for is to label the contentYou must put in a label which indicates whether a particular piece of content has been generated synthetically or not. We are not saying don't put it up, or don't do this and that. Whatever you're creating, it's fine. You just say it is synthetically generated. So that once it says it's synthetically generated, then people can make up their minds as to whether it is good, bad, or whatever," Krishnan said.

 

India's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption prioritises innovation first, with regulation following only where necessary, he said, adding that the responsibility for implementing the new labelling requirement will rest jointly on users, AI service providers, and social media platforms.

Providers of computer resources or software used to create synthetic content must enable the creation of labels that are fairly prominent and cannot be deleted, Krishnan noted.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content coming soon

artificial intelligence, large language model, LLM

What is AI 'superintelligence' and why are global voices seeking to ban it

data centre, AI data centre

Safeguarding competition: Digital world will need policy interventionpremium

data centre, AI

Fury mounts over global AI frenzy as data centres strain resources

Online shopping

AI using your data to set personalised prices online: How it can backfire

Enforcement action would apply only to unlawful content, "and that applies to any content, not just AI content".

The proposed amendments to IT rules provide a clear legal basis for labelling, traceability, and accountability related to synthetically-generated information.

Apart from clearly defining synthetically generated information, the draft amendment, on which comments from stakeholders have been sought by November 6, 2025, mandates labelling, visibility, and metadata embedding for synthetically generated or modified information to distinguish such content from authentic media.

The stricter rules would increase the accountability of significant social media intermediaries (those with 50 lakh or more registered users) in verifying and flagging synthetic information through reasonable and appropriate technical measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russian Oil

US sanctions on Russian oil majors may hurt Reliance Industries, Nayarapremium

Startup

India's B2C ecom startups raise $1.3 bn in 2025 so far, Bengaluru leadspremium

Air Pollution

Luxe breathes easy: Clean air homes are in demand amid rising air pollutionpremium

Ethanol

Ethanol makers slam OMCs' 2025-26 supply tender over allocation policypremium

Cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

Topics : Artificial intelligence Industry News AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon