Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry signs development agreements with DVC for three blocks

Coal ministry signs development agreements with DVC for three blocks

The three projects are expected to create around 66,248 direct and indirect employment opportunities, fostering livelihood generation and regional development in the coal-bearing areas

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a revised master plan to address the ongoing issues of fire, land subsidence, and the rehabilitation of affected families in the Jharia Coalfield.

These blocks were successfully auctioned under the 13th round of commercial coal mining auctions, and the agreements represent a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the coal sector, the ministry said. (Photo: Wikemedia)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:20 PM IST

The coal ministry on Thursday announced that it has executed Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for three commercial coal blocks—Dhulia North, Mandakini B and Pirpainti Barahat.
 
These blocks were successfully auctioned under the 13th round of commercial coal mining auctions, and the agreements represent a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the coal sector, the ministry said.
 
The blocks are fully explored and together account for a peak rated capacity of 49 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), underscoring their strategic importance in meeting the country’s growing energy requirements.
 
“The projects are envisaged to generate an estimated annual revenue of Rs 4,621 crore, while attracting a capital investment of approximately Rs 7,350 crore, thereby contributing substantially to economic activity and industrial growth,” the ministry said.
   
The three projects are expected to create around 66,248 direct and indirect employment opportunities, fostering livelihood generation and regional development in the coal-bearing areas.

