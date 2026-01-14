Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite powers Indian Navy's Project Kaundinya voyage

Eutelsat’s OneWeb low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network provided critical connectivity for the Indian Navy’s INSV Kaundinya during its maritime expedition, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The traditionally built stitched-plank sailing vessel, inspired by ancient Indian shipbuilding, is part of the Indian Navy’s prestigious maritime heritage and strategic initiatives. The satellite connectivity was deployed and remains operational onboard the vessel, enabling reliable, real-time communications throughout the journey. Given the vessel’s traditional design and the absence of conventional communication infrastructure, OneWeb’s LEO technology served as the sole connectivity link for the expedition, the company said.

Project Kaundinya saw the crew safely reach Muscat, Oman, as its first destination. Sajeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and project architect, said: “It has allowed us to stay connected with shore-based teams, supporting communication, live feeds and, above all, morale during long and sometimes challenging periods at sea.”

#WATCH | INSV Kaundinya given water salute as it completes its voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar to Oman's Muscat INSV Kaundinya is a recreation of a 5th century Indian ship using the ancient stitching technique. The ship departed from Gujarat's Porbandar on 29th December 2025 pic.twitter.com/xc3NtGdg6U — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2026

Neha Idnani, Eutelsat’s regional vice-president for APAC and OneWeb India board director, said: “Project Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of India’s rich maritime heritage, national ambition and technological innovation. Our OneWeb LEO technology is purpose-built for mission-critical environments, where crew safety, security, resilience and real-time communications are essential.”

This collaboration further underscores Eutelsat’s long-term commitment to supporting initiatives of national importance, particularly in defence, government and humanitarian domains, through secure and resilient satellite connectivity, she added.

Eutelsat, formed by the 2023 merger with Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, operates a hybrid GEO–LEO fleet, including over 600 LEO satellites, serving connectivity markets such as mobile, fixed and government services.