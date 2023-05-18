Coal production grows 8.5% to 73 tonnes in April, says Coal Ministry

India's coal production rose by 8.5 per cent to 73.14 million tonnes (MT) during April 2023, according to the ministry of coal.

In April 2022, the country's overall coal production was at 67.20 MT, as per the ministry data.

India achieved 94.89 per cent of the 77.08 MT production target for April 2023, the data showed.

Coal India along with its subsidiaries produced 57.57 MT coal, up 7.67 per cent over 53.47 MT in April 2022.

The coal production of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) rose by 4.77 per cent to 5.57 MT, from 5.32 MT in the same month a year ago.

While the production from other captive mines was at 10 MT, against 8.41 MT in April 2022, registering a rise of 18.93 per cent.

Also Read More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister India's coal production expected at 997 million tonnes in FY'24 RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23 Commerce ministry may import monitoring system for leather products Pharma companies seek price ceiling exemption for low-cost medicines Gen-Zs, millennials want work-life balance but cost of living crisis hovers As the mercury soars, hiring of temp workers for cooling products rises too Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

Against the 82.26 MT target for April 2023, India's coal despatch was at 80.35 MT, up 11.66 per cent from 71.96 MT during April 2022.

The despatch to power utilities rose by 6.66 per cent to 65.41 MT last month, as compared to 61.33 MT in April last year.

India is among the top five coal-producing countries in the world. However, some parts of its coal requirement are met through imports as the country is also among the major consumers of the dry fuel.

For coking coal, the country remains heavily dependent on imports as the key steel making raw material is not available in the country in sufficient amounts.

India produced just 4.89 MT coking coal in April, 18.07 per cent higher from over 4.14 MT in April 2022.