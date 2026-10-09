Cochin Shipyard plans ₹6,000 crore projects in Vallarpadam and Thoothukudi

State-owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is planning to invest around ₹4,000 crore in a steel block fabrication facility at Vallarpadam in Kochi for its expansion into the construction of larger vessels, while it is also separately exploring an investment of around ₹2,000 crore at V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi to expand its shipbuilding and repair capacity, a top CSL executive has said.

This comes as Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that CSL has "received" orders "from foreign countries like Germany, America, and Norway" for the construction of “more than 40 ships”.

Ships are built by fabricating steel. Steel plates are fabricated into blocks, which are then erected to make a ship. "We already have one existing dry dock for shipbuilding and have now commissioned a larger dry dock. But our current steel throughput is not sufficient to cater to the new infrastructure if we are to construct larger vessels. We are therefore planning to set up a steel block fabrication facility at Vallarpadam," said Jose V J, chairman and managing director, CSL.

CSL expects the project to see an investment of around ₹3,000–4,000 crore. "We plan to lease around 78 acres — around 60 acres from Cochin Port and approximately 18 acres from the Kerala government — for the purpose," he added.

CSL is also planning to set up a new unit at V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi that would focus on ship repair as well as the construction of small and medium-sized ships, including tugs. "It could be anywhere around ₹1,500 to 2,000 crore, as per very preliminary assessments. The actual investment will be clear once we have a DPR in place," Jose added.

CSL also clarified that the 40 orders from across the globe mentioned by Sonowal were already part of the Kerala-based shipbuilder's existing order book. As of Friday, CSL's order book is around ₹22,300 crore. Of this, shipbuilding accounts for ₹21,100 crore and ship repair for ₹1,200 crore.

"We have also emerged as L1 in a competitive bid for five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs) for the Indian Navy. The order value is around ₹5,000 crore. Since the formal contract is yet to be signed, it has not been added to the order book. Once the contract is signed, our order book will be around ₹27,300 crore," Jose added.

Of this ₹27,000 crore, around ₹17,000 crore will be defence, ₹1,700 crore will be commercial domestic and ₹7,300 crore will be commercial exports. "Europe is the main market, particularly Germany and Norway," he said about export markets.

This comes as CSL has already completed a large capital cycle, investing around ₹3,000 crore in two facilities — a large dry dock of around 310 metres in length and an International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) on the Cochin Port premises.

The Cabinet had recently approved a proposal for setting up a ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat. "The Centre has announced two ship repair clusters — one in Cochin and the other in Vadinar. Cochin Shipyard is leading both. For the Vadinar facility, we are planning to invest around ₹920 crore, while Deendayal Port Authority will invest around ₹650 crore in civil infrastructure. CSL plans to position two large floating dry docks for undertaking ship repair activities there," Jose added.