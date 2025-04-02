Coal ministry to boost stocks for summer demand, avert monsoon depletion

With a likely 7 million tonne (mt) increase over last year, coal stocks at thermal power plants are expected to be 37 mt by October-end, Union coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said on Wednesday.
By the end of last October, the stock was 30 mt.
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more heatwave days in April–June, India is expected to have a record peak power demand of 270 gigawatt (GW) this summer against 250 GW a year ago.
In such circumstances, having sufficient opening stocks — which are bound to deplete in the first two quarters of the financial year — is crucial for thermal power generation. Additionally, it is seen that offtake by thermal power plants falls during the monsoon months. India's thermal power capacity is 247 GW, while the installed capacity of all sources of electricity is 470 GW.
“Therefore, the coal ministry plans to stock up the thermal power plant so that whatever depletion takes place during the monsoon months does not lead to any level of criticality,” Dutt told reporters at a conference ahead of the 11th Asian Mining Congress (AMC) and International Mining Exhibition (IME), scheduled for October 30–November 2.
Historically, after the peak power consumption in the first half of a year, the depletion from the opening stock on April 1 is generally around 17–18 mt. As of April 1, the built-up stock at thermal power plants is 55 mt — an all-time high and 16.1 per cent more than the previous year.
“If we assume that that is the calculation, and that is a fairly safe calculation to make, the stock by the end of October will be around 37 mt, as opposed to 30 mt last October,” the secretary said.
In a significant milestone, India in FY25 produced 1.04 billion tonnes of coal, nearly 5 per cent more than the previous year.
India aims to increase domestic coal production by approximately 42 per cent to about 1.53 billion tonnes by 2030–31 from 1.08 billion tonnes estimated for FY26.
Meanwhile, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) chairman Amarendu Prakash said that a safeguard duty is important because the investigation was launched even before the current tariff-related announcements were made. “So, we feel that safeguard duty has to come. And afterwards, as the tariff announcements settle down in two–three months, we can take a look.”
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, last month recommended a 12 per cent safeguard duty on certain steel products for 200 days to protect the domestic industry from what it describes as “serious injury” caused by a recent surge in such imports.
AMC and IME 2025 will facilitate a buyer–seller meet, primarily focusing on biosecurity to identify new opportunities, new technologies towards green leadership and capacity, the SAIL chairman informed.