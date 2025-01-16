Business Standard

Companies to absorb 10% interns under PM internship scheme: Teamlease Study

Companies to absorb 10% interns under PM internship scheme: Teamlease Study

Flag concerns around finding interns with the right skillset

Ruchika Chitravanshi
Jan 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

A Teamlease Edtech study has found that 81 per cent of India Inc supports the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, with almost three-fourths of the surveyed companies planning to absorb at least 10 per cent of their interns as full-time employees upon the completion of the programmes.
 
Around 38 per cent of the companies participating in the survey have flagged concerns about finding interns with the right skillset to match organisational needs. The study highlighted the need for targeted university programmes that align with industry demands to address this challenge.
 
The internship scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the government’s job-push agenda in her budget speech on July 23. The scheme set a target of providing 125,000 opportunities by the end of March 2025.
   
To attract more applicants, the government is considering tweaks to the scheme. The changes are to be made based on learnings from the pilot programme, after which the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will seek Cabinet approval for the full-fledged rollout of the scheme.
 
The survey showed that most companies—76 per cent—are prioritising tech roles within their internship programmes, underlining the industry’s focus on digitally skilled talent to meet evolving demands.

More than one-third of the companies that participated in the survey plan to allocate up to 20 per cent of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds towards internship programmes. This amount, they said, would be carved out of their budgets for supporting other sustainable development goals.
 
A majority of respondents—73 per cent—consider one to six months as the optimal duration for internships to strike a balance between providing meaningful skill development and maintaining programme efficiency.
 
The top 500 companies, based on their average CSR spend over the last three years, will take part in the scheme. The Teamlease Edtech survey also found that 81 per cent of companies support extending the PM Internship Scheme to all companies, “recognising it as a vital step to align CSR initiatives with enhancing employability and preparing a future-ready workforce.”
 
The government aims to skill one crore youth in India’s top companies over five years through the internship scheme. The youth will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities.
 

internships India Prime Minister Indian companies Employment in India jobs

Jan 16 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

