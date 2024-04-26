Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India-focused JVs expected from conference of entrepreneurs in Singapore

There were a lot of exchanges of ideas and practices as well as market ground realities at the conference attended by 1,800 delegates from 65 countries, including 143 EO members from India

Deals, mergers,

"This conference has helped members from India share their thoughts and ideas and take back potential partnerships for developing programmes and services in India," said Pankaj Yadava, Chief Product Officer of the EO.

Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A good number of joint ventures and partnerships are going to happen between Indians and delegates from 65 countries that were at the Entrepreneurs Organization's (EO) Singapore conference held this week.
"This conference has helped members from India share their thoughts and ideas and take back potential partnerships for developing programmes and services in India," said Pankaj Yadava, Chief Product Officer of the EO, a not-for-profit organisation out of the US with a global network of 19,000 members.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market knowledge sharing conference was held on 22-24 April 2024 in Singapore and an award for student entrepreneurs was held on Thursday, which was a follow-up to the one held in Bhopal in early April, according to Yadava.
There were a lot of exchanges of ideas and practices as well as market ground realities at the conference attended by 1,800 delegates from 65 countries, including 143 EO members from India.
There are entrepreneurs keen on working in India but face the challenges of getting the right partner, Yadava said.
"We see entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs and solving challenges they face," he said on the sidelines of the 27th annual Global Leadership Conference on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : entrepreneur Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon