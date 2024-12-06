Copper industry to end FY25 with 10-13% growth in domestic demand: ICA

India’s copper demand is expected to clock a 10-13 per cent growth in the second half of the current financial year, albeit constrained by supply-side issues, said a top executive from the International Copper Association (ICA).
Japan, a major exporter of copper cathodes to India, and Indonesia, a major supplier of copper concentrates to the country, are facing policy-related changes. Mayur Karmarkar, managing director, International Copper Association India, noted, “December and the year ahead may see some changes in whom we import from.”
Japan, for instance, Karmarkar said, “is yet to get certifications, which mainly impact our ability to import copper cathodes from there. Domestic companies are looking at other geographies like the UAE.”
In FY24, Indonesia was the largest copper concentrate supplier to India, at 35 per cent of total imports. Karmarkar listed North America, Chile, and Peru as other geographies being explored as substitutes for Indonesia. “Indonesia is discouraging export of copper concentrates; the full impact of that would show in 2025.”
Reflecting on the calendar year 2024, the ICA executive said, “For the second half of FY25 and the full year, we should see demand growth of 10-13 per cent.”
In the calendar year 2024, India witnessed a new entrant – Adani-promoted Kutch Copper, announcing commissioned capacity in April. However, Karmarkar noted that this will play out in the coming year. “The Adani smelter capacity addition got delayed by a few months, and we may see an effective 400 KT from the calendar year 2025 onwards, hopefully reducing imports.” Instead, the executive noted, domestic supply so far this year has seen an eight per cent rise in the domestic availability of refined copper, “due to a nine per cent rise in Hindalco's output, which was impacted by maintenance undertaken a year ago,” he said.
According to industry estimates, in the first nine months of CY2024 (January to September), India’s total demand for copper was 644 kilo tonnes (KT), of which 442 KT was met through domestic sources.
More From This Section
The executive also expects some constraints in the supply of copper scrap moving ahead. “Availability of scrap has been good in the first six months of FY25; however, this may not continue into the next year,” he said, noting that multiple countries are focusing on reducing scrap exports. Meanwhile, China has relaxed its regulations around scrap grades for imports, which could lead to higher demand.
Karmarkar on domestic scrap availability noted, “It faces GST issues, which may find a resolution with the new reverse mechanisms. Scrap refining capacities are needed; the first capacity will be coming in only by 2026, with Hindalco's unit under development.” Hindalco is setting up India’s first e-waste and copper scrap recycling plant, with a 50 KT capacity in the first phase.