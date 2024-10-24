Business Standard
Hindalco industries joins International Copper Association as new member

India is going to be one of the most exciting hubs for Copper and its products over the next few decades

Hindalco the metals flagship firm of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading copper and aluminum producer. (Source: Hindalco Industries Ltd)

Global industry body International Copper Association (ICA) has elected Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries Ltd as its newest member.

Operating since 1958, Hindalco Industries., the metals flagship firm of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading copper and aluminium producer. The company produces copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods for domestic and international markets.

"We are excited to join ICA and collaborate with the global copper fraternity to develop the value chain for this critical metal for the world's net zero transition," Rohit Pathak, CEO-Copper Business of Hindalco was quoted as saying in a press statement.

India is going to be one of the most exciting hubs for Copper and its products over the next few decades, he said.

 

ICA President Juan Ignacio Daz said, "We are excited to welcome Hindalco Industries to ICA as a key global industry player, sharing our vision to advance the future of human development."  ICA is a not-for-profit trade association representing half the world's copper production, with 33 members across six continents. Headquartered in Washington, it operates in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

