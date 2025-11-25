Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Data centre operator revenue to reach ₹20,000 cr by FY28: Crisil Rating

“Our analysis of data centre operators making up 75–80 per cent of the operational capacity in India indicates as much,” the report highlighted.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Revenue of India’s data centre operators is expected to reach around Rs 20,000 crore annually by fiscal 2028, translating to annual growth of 20–22 per cent as both enterprises and retail consumers dial up usage of digital technologies and platforms, said a Crisil Rating report.
 
The report highlighted that to cater to buoyant demand, capacity in the industry is expected to double to 2.3–2.5 gigawatt (GW) by March 2028. While capital expenditure (capex) is set to rise and will require sizeable debt funding, credit profiles should remain healthy as stable cash flows from operating capacities will keep leverage (gross debt/earnings
