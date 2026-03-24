Datanomics: India's gems and jewellery export growth flat in FY26
Nearly half of the pearls and precious stones coming to India were imported from UAE in FY26 (till Jan). The UAE also supplied around 23% of India's gold imports in the same period
Yash Kumar Singhal
premium
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The West Asia conflict is poised to hamper India’s gems & jewellery exports to that region. The industry was already struggling to stay afloat after the US tariffs. India’s gems & jewellery export growth has remained flat in FY26 (till February) compared to FY25, according to data released by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.