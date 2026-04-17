Datanomics: Overdependence on China, US plagues India's pharma sector
Govt urges pharma firms to cut import reliance, boost domestic production and diversify exports as data shows rising foreign value addition and heavy dependence on China and the US
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal recently asked the Indian pharmaceutical industry to reduce its dependence on critical raw materials imported from China by focusing on domestic production, and to find export destinations other than the United States (US) to better navigate global uncertainties. He also underscored the importance of insulating import supply chains in an increasingly fragmented world.