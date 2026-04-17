Datanomics: Overdependence on China, US plagues India's pharma sector

India’s largest export market was the US, with a 30.48 per cent share in the April-February period of FY26. Brazil was a distant second with a share of 2.91 per cent. China was India’s largest source for imports (38.08 per cent) in the same period.

The share of foreign value addition in India’s pharma exports reached 26.35 per cent in 2022 — the highest so far. Conversely, the share of domestic value addition in foreign demand for pharma products has gradually decreased over the last decade, falling from 36.79 per cent in 2012 to 29.28 per cent in 2022.