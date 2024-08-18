Death of the tank: Is this the end of dominance of the battlefield bully?

When Russian tanks lined up on the border with Ukraine in February 2022, experts harked back to the Soviet invasions of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. Once again, Moscow’s expectations were a quick seizure of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the replacement of Ukraine’s recalcitrant government with a more pliant one that received and obeyed orders from the Kremlin.



Such an ending is nowhere in sight. Instead, the war rages on, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may be closer to an exit than his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Russia’s vaunted military, especially its mechanised forces,