Home / Industry / News / Delays, arbitrary charges for RoW nods hindering telecom growth: MoS

Delays, arbitrary charges for RoW nods hindering telecom growth: MoS

The minister, during a meeting with state IT ministers at India Mobile Congress 2025, urged the state governments to take action to operationalize single window systems, enforce time bound approvals

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chandra Sekhar

"We are eliminating the practice of using right of way as a revenue-generating tool," Pemmasani said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Prolonged delays, arbitrary charges, and inconsistent processes of local authorities for right of way permissions required for rolling out telecom infrastructure are holding back the expansion of digital networks, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said.

The minister, during a meeting with state IT ministers at India Mobile Congress 2025, urged the state governments to take action to operationalize single window systems, enforce time bound approvals, collaborate with local bodies to ensure rational cost based charges and align state IT policies with newer developments.

He said that the National Broadband Mission 2.0 has set forth ambitious targets that will transform the nation by 2030 with 100 per cent broadband connectivity across all villages, number, achieving 80 per cent household broadband penetration nationwide, fibre connectivity to 90 per cent of telecom towers to enable high speed internet and establishing a robust ecosystem for 5G densification and future 6G readiness.

 

"One critical factor holds us back, right of way approvals, for too long operators have faced inconsistent processes, prolonged delays and arbitrary charges from local authorities. These hurdles just don't slow expansion, they escalate costs and ultimately impact our citizens and businesses. The infrastructure we need sits waiting, trapped in bureaucratic gridlock. We cannot let this continue," Pemmasani said.

He said that the centre has introduced the game changing telecommunication right of way rules 2025 to ensure a more efficient, transparent and predictable system.

The minister said that the rules include provisions for single window clearance, online portal for every state and union territory that integrates all relevant departments and agencies to avoid running between offices for approvals.

"We are eliminating the practice of using right of way as a revenue-generating tool," Pemmasani said.

Shared trenches, ducts and poles mean one excavation benefits multiple service providers. That is less disruption for citizens, lower cost for operators. Fifth, provision for emerging technologies.

He said that the smart cities, industrial corridors and housing projects will include digital ducting and right of way corridors from inception and the reforms set by the centre directly unlock our national broadband mission 2.0 targets.

"We must treat digital infrastructure with the same importance as roads, power and water. History will not ask whether we had the technology, it will ask whether we had the will. Will we be the generation that connects every Indian or the ones that watch the opportunity slip through bureaucratic fingers? The choice is ours," Pemmasani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

