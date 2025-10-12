Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gap between telcos network spending and revenue widens beyond ₹10,000 cr

Gap between telcos network spending and revenue widens beyond ₹10,000 cr

'The Centre has come out with a very good ROW policy. It is a different matter that many people have not yet fallen in line and are still charging extremely high,' Kochhar said

Telecom

Telecom

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom industry body COAI has defended service providers' call to increase mobile tariff citing continuous widening of gap between their expense on network deployment and revenue earned by them in return.

While speaking at India Mobile Congress, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar told PTI that the government has supported a lot to telecom operators with policies like right of way (RoW) but still several authorities continue to charge exorbitant fees for laying network elements.

"Earlier, the gap until 2024 for infrastructure development and revenue received from tariffs was around Rs 10,000 crore. Now it has started increasing even further. Our cost of rolling out networks should be reduced by a reduction in the price of spectrum, levies etc.

 

"The Centre has come out with a very good ROW policy. It is a different matter that many people have not yet fallen in line and are still charging extremely high," Kochhar said.

He defended the cut down of data packs in entry-level tariff plans by select operators.

Also Read

Man holding phone

Telcos complete rollout of SMS headers to identify messages, reduce spam

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

My job is to provide multiple players in every telecom vertical: Scindiapremium

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Connectivity is a constitutional duty, not commodity: Scindia to telcos

telecom

Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoTpremium

spectrum

Freeing up 6GHz band to hurt 5G expansion, telecom operators may tell DoTpremium

Kochhar said that there is stiff competition among four telecom operators and there has been no special trend to show that consumers are migrating to low-cost data options.

"There is a need to find ways to make high network users pay more for the data. 70 per cent of the traffic which flows on our networks is by 4 to 5 LTGs (large traffic generators like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook etc). They pay zero. Nobody will blame OTT but they will blame the network. Our demand to the government is that they (LTGs should contribute to the development of networks," Kochhar said.

He said that investment made by Indian telecom operators is for Indian consumers' benefit and not meant as a medium for profit of international players without bearing any cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cement

Top Indian cement firms to post strong Q2 FY26 earnings amid higher volumespremium

With just a fortnight to go for Diwali, the countdown has begun for the biggest shopping season in the country. But the mood is still not quite upbeat.

For growth, apparel brands bank on Gen Z's love for baggy pants and hoodiespremium

hospitality sector, hotels

Rains drag Q2 growth for hotels; festive, MICE demand to drive H2premium

Sugar

India exports 775k tonnes of sugar during 2024-25 marketing season: AISTA

beer shortage

Domestic beer industry seeks import relaxation amid aluminium can shortage

Topics : Telcos India COAI tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon