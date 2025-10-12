Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

Nearly 90 per cent of patients who sought this information say they would pay more for certified quality

Health, healthcare

While India's healthcare efficiency outperforms global peers, structural and financial pressures reinforce the need for a national framework that sets clear minimum quality standards, enabling patients to make informed healthcare choices, the report, titled 'True Accountable Care: Maximizing Healthcare Delivery Impact, Efficiently', stated. (Photo: unsplash.com)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 83 per cent of patients in India seek objective, accessible information to guide their healthcare choices, and nearly 90 per cent are willing to pay more for certified quality, as per a report by FICCI and EY-Parthenon.

While India's healthcare efficiency outperforms global peers, structural and financial pressures reinforce the need for a national framework that sets clear minimum quality standards, enabling patients to make informed healthcare choices, the report, titled 'True Accountable Care: Maximizing Healthcare Delivery Impact, Efficiently', stated.

The report, based on research across 250 hospitals in 40 cities with 75,000 beds, surveys of over 1,000 patients and 100-plus clinicians, consultation with CXOs and investors, stated that bed per capita capacity has doubled since 2000 in India. The country still has one of the lowest hospital bed densities globally and a dual payor-provider fragmentation challenge with just 25-30 beds per hospital compared to over 100 internationally.

 

The survey finds that about 83 per cent of patients increasingly seek objective, accessible information to guide their choices and would benefit from a single, trusted source of hospital ratings or clinical outcomes.

Nearly 90 per cent of patients who sought this information say they would pay more for certified quality.

Also Read

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

UST inks $2 bn deals with three healthcare firms for AI transformation

Donald Trump

US government is headed towards a shutdown: Here's all you need to know

Zomato

Zomato introduces 'Healthy Mode' on app with AI scoring: How it works

silent heart attack

Heart failure, devices and transplants: Benefits and possibilities

H-1B Visa

Trump admin's $100K H-1B visa fee hike could hit US doctors, hospitals

Also, the top five payors are driving only 40 per cent of payouts versus 80 per cent in other developed markets.

The report proposes a value digital framework to strengthen accountable healthcare through five key elements: vital infrastructure, advanced interoperability, leveraging intelligent systems, unified care, and evidence-based governance.

Kaivaan Movdawalla, partner and National Healthcare Leader, EY-Parthenon India, said, "Our report shows strong alignment between patients, who seek transparent quality data and clinicians, who are willing to support standardised outcome measurement and reporting.

Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Group MD, Quality Care India Limited (Care, KIMS & Evercare) said, "This report is both a mirror and a map, reflecting how far India's healthcare system has come and outlining where it needs to go next".

"The next phase must be about value, not volume: aligning incentives around outcomes, patient experience, and long-term health. The fact that nearly 90 per cent of clinicians recognise the need for standardised pathways and outcome measures is a strong signal that the system is ready for this transformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED offers Flipkart to settle Fema case by paying penalty, admitting fault

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's associate Arun appears before CID in singer's death probe

Polio

Tamil Nadu remains polio free for 21 years, says Minister Ma Subramanian

BR Gavai

Constitution has ensured India remains strong, united, says CJI Gavai

Topics : healthcare India FICCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon