Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Housing sales dip 2% but office leasing jumps 41% in H1 2025: Knight Frank

Housing sales dip 2% but office leasing jumps 41% in H1 2025: Knight Frank

The data showed that housing sales fell 2 per cent annually to 1,70,201 units during the first six months of this calendar year across eight major cities

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty

Considering the strong performance during the first half, the consultant expects the leasing number to scale a new high of 80-90 million square feet in the full current year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top eight property markets saw a 2 per cent decline in housing sales during the January-June period, but office space leasing rose 41 per cent, according to Knight Frank.

In a webinar on Thursday, real estate consultant Knight Frank released its data for the Indian real estate market for January-June 2025.

The data showed that housing sales fell 2 per cent annually to 1,70,201 units during the first six months of this calendar year across eight major cities.

In contrast, the leasing of office spaces rose 41 per cent to 48.9 million (489 lakh) square feet area during January-June 2025.

 

The gross leasing stood at a record 71.9 million square feet for the entire 2024.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Institutional investments in real estate decline 33% in Q2 CY25: Report

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

PremiumAffordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Office space demand from GCCs up 24% at 31.8 mn sq ft in FY25: Vestian

realty sector, real estate

Keystone Realtors chosen for ₹3K cr cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai

Considering the strong performance during the first half, the consultant expects the leasing number to scale a new high of 80-90 million square feet in the full current year.

In the residential segment, the consultant noted that the weighted average price across eight cities rose in a range of 2 per cent to 14 per cent.

During the first half of this year, Knight Frank data suggested that 49 per cent of all housing sales were for homes costing ₹1 crore and above, while 51 per cent were in the category of up to ₹1 crore.

Among cities, housing sales in Mumbai and Ahmedabad remained flat at 47,035 units and 9,370 units, respectively, during January-June compared to the year-ago period.

Housing sales rose in Hyderabad by 3 per cent to 19,048 units.

Chennai too saw an increase of 12 per cent in sales to 8,935 units.

However, in Delhi-NCR, sales fell 8 per cent to 26,795 units.

Housing sales in Bengaluru dipped 3 per cent to 26,599 units, while sales in Pune decreased 1 per cent to 24,329 units.

Kolkata saw an 11 per cent fall in sales to 8,090 units during the January-June period.

"The residential market in H1 2025 reflected a nuanced shift where premium and luxury segments continued to thrive, even as lower value segments showed signs of continued moderation, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said.

On the office market, the consultant highlighted that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Kolkata achieved record office leasing during the January-June period of this year on strong demand from Indian and foreign companies.

The gross leasing in Bengaluru more than doubled to 18.2 million square feet during January-June.

In Delhi-NCR, leasing rose 27.5 per cent to 7.2 million square feet.

Hyderabad witnessed a 16 per cent growth in office leasing to 5.9 million square feet, while Chennai saw an increase of 68 per cent to 5.1 million square feet.

In Mumbai, the leasing of office space fell 5 per cent to 5.5 million square feet.

The gross leasing of office space in Pune grew 17 per cent to 5.1 million square feet during the said period.

In Kolkata, the absorption of office space rose 60 per cent to 1.1 million square feet.

However, the office leasing fell 51 per cent in Ahmedabad to 0.8 million square feet during the January-June period.

"This performance is a testament to India's resilient economic fundamentals and its growing prominence as a global business hub," Baijal said.

The sustained demand for high-quality office spaces, owing to occupiers' confidence, has propelled transaction volumes to historic highs, he added.

"As we move forward, India's strategic appeal and innovative spirit will continue to position it as a global leader in the office market," Baijal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

workplace, office

Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Is China using 'silent sanction' on talent to target India's mfg sector?

PremiumLiquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Repurpose LNG infra to make ports GH2 export hubs, say ports body

Premiumrail freight, railway container, goods carrier

Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Travel operators stay nimble as monsoon throws consumers' plans off track

Topics : Real Estate Housing sales Knight Frank property market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon