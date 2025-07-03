Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

Net absorption grew to 26.8 mn square feet across top 7 cities; Pune saw 188% rise, Bengaluru remained the leader in both new supply and total office space leased

workplace, office

Forgetting to shut down a computer after hours attracted a 100 yuan (₹1,204) fine. (Photo/Pexels)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s net office leasing rose 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2025, reaching 26.8 million square feet, up from 19.08 million square feet in H1 2024, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.
 
Among the top seven cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest net office absorption at 6.55 million square feet in H1 2025, up from 4 million square feet a year ago—a 64 per cent increase. Pune saw the sharpest growth, rising 188 per cent to 3.8 million square feet from 1.32 million square feet in the same period last year.
 
Kolkata was the only city to report a decline in leasing, with absorption falling 51 per cent to 0.45 million square feet in H1 2025 from 0.93 million square feet in H1 2024. 
 

Bengaluru leads new office supply; Pune sees highest jump

New office completions in the top seven cities increased 25 per cent year-on-year, from 19.65 million square feet in H1 2024 to 24.51 million square feet in H1 2025.

Also Read

Office, Office space

Grade A office leasing up 11% in Q2 CY25, led by flex space demand: Report

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

India leads Asia-Pacific in office leasing sentiment: CBRE report

Premiumoffice sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Global capability centres fuel premium play in India's office space

Office, Office space

South Indian cities dominate GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25: Report

Office, Office space

Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri

 
Bengaluru once again led the market in terms of new supply, with 6.91 million square feet added—up 26 per cent from 5.5 million square feet last year.
 
Pune saw the highest percentage jump, recording a 533 per cent rise in new office supply—from just 0.9 million square feet in H1 2024 to over 5.7 million square feet in H1 2025.
 
In contrast, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad recorded year-on-year declines in new supply. MMR added 1.9 million square feet, down 45 per cent from 3.47 million square feet in H1 2024. Hyderabad saw a 17 per cent dip, with new completions totalling 4.7 million square feet.

GCCs, IT, and coworking firms drive demand

Peush Jain, managing director – commercial leasing and advisory, Anarock Group, said, “The office real estate market was ahead of its residential counterpart in H1 2025. Both net absorption and new office completions saw high growth, largely because of India's enduring economic strength. Also, overall office leasing by global capability centres (GCCs) across cities continues to grow in 2025, and large US-based corporates continue to lease large spaces across Indian cities.” 
 
IT/ITeS firms dominated leasing with a 29 per cent share, followed by coworking at 22 per cent and BFSI at 18 per cent. Consultancy and e-commerce sectors also saw a 1 per cent increase in demand share compared to H1 2024, while manufacturing and industrial sectors declined.

Vacancy drops, rentals inch up

The average office vacancy rate across the top seven cities fell to 16.3 per cent in H1 2025. However, MMR and Hyderabad recorded higher vacancy levels, with Hyderabad continuing to have the highest at 26.6 per cent.
 
Average monthly office rentals rose by 5 per cent from ₹84/sq. ft. in H1 2024 to ₹88/sq. ft. in H1 2025. Chennai led rental growth among cities, with a 6 per cent year-on-year increase.

More From This Section

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Is China using 'silent sanction' on talent to target India's mfg sector?

realty sector, real estate

Institutional investments in real estate decline 33% in Q2 CY25: Report

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

PremiumLiquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Repurpose LNG infra to make ports GH2 export hubs, say ports body

Premiumrail freight, railway container, goods carrier

Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

Topics : Office leasing Office leasing flat Office space absorption Anarock Anarock Property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon