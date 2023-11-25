Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Deregulation imperative for space sector growth: Isro chairman Somanath

The ISRO chief further said that India has the potential to become an excellent hub for satellite manufacturing and could significantly expand its presence in the business

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

Isro Chairman S Somanath attributed India's significant progress in the space industry to the opening up of the sector.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Isro Chairman S Somanath on Saturday emphasised the necessity of deregulating unnecessary controls in the space sector to foster improved growth.
He also attributed India's significant progress in the space industry to the opening up of the sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to media here during the celebration of 60 years since India's first sounded rocket launch, Somanath highlighted that the involvement of the private sector in space science development has led to remarkable expansion in India's satellite-building capabilities.
"Earlier, it was only Isro for the development and production of satellites, launch vehicles, and related technologies. Isro has only 17,000 people and a budget of Rs 13,000 crore. It remained so for all these years," Somanath said.
He said that India now has more than 130 startups in the space sector, with some companies boasting a workforce of 400 to 500 employees and a turnover ranging from Rs 500 to 1000 crores.
"Some of them are paying better salaries than Isro and the scientists retired from Isro are in great demand. In fact, these companies are waiting for people who are retiring from Isro," Somanath said.
The ISRO chief further said that India has the potential to become an excellent hub for satellite manufacturing and could significantly expand its presence in the business.
"Technology development and progress in space science are all fine, but business is important. It has to bring money," he noted.
Currently, there are five Indian companies with the capability to manufacture satellites, and three of them have successfully manufactured and launched their satellites from foreign countries, he pointed out.
"We don't want them to launch their satellites from outside, and we want them to use our facilities. We want them to build satellites here; they can bring in the technologies from wherever they want, but build them here and launch them from here."

He clarified that the expansion of the private sector in space science does not imply a reduction in Isro's role.
"ISRO will continue to do what it does at present. We are now talking about sending men into space. Isro will continue to strategise and grow. This is not scaling down, but scaling up," Somanath said.

Also Read

Haven't targeted anyone in autobiography, says ISRO chief Somanath

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Sriharikota to witness a unique 'launch'

ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya L1 spacecraft nearing its final phase, says Isro Chief Somanath

Global air passenger traffic hit highest number since pandemic on Nov 24

Centre announces phased introduction of biogas blending for domestic use

Domestic air passenger traffic hits new peak as airlines carry 463,417

Chhattisgarh-based SECL records fastest 100 mt output since inception

Only 7% of Indian consumers buy fruits, vegetables online: Survey

He said that the GSLV rocket has undergone regular upgrades, demonstrating its capability to carry a higher payload than its original design specifications.
"GSLV was designed to carry 4 tonnes of payload, but we have already successfully launched a 7.5-tonne payload. Its cryogenic stage is also being upgraded. In the semi-cryogenic stage, the new SE 120 is being developed," Somanath said.
He mentioned that the PSLV, which initially had a payload capacity of 850 kg, now boasts a payload capacity of two tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Chief Indian Space Research Organisation space

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon