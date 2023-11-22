DGCA suspends Anil Gill; Scindia says 'zero tolerance to malpractices'

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended Captain Anil Gill, who was in the position of Director of Aerosports, with immediate effect over allegations of corruption.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “There is zero tolerance for malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law.”

It has been alleged that Anil Gill, as Director of the Flying and Training Division at the DGCA, misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools. Subsequently, he is said to have leased these aircraft to other flying schools in exchange for more favourable audit outcomes. On October 27, the DGCA transferred Gill to another division.

In its Wednesday order, the regulator said, "Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Captain Anil Gill, Director posted in Directorate of Aerosports in DGCA headquarters is contemplated. Now, therefore, the President, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule(1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Captain Anil Gill posted in Directorate of Aerosports under suspension with immediate effect."

"It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force the headquarters of Captain Anil Gill, Director should be New Delhi and the said Captain Anil Gill shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission," it added.