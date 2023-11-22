ASCI finds healthcare most violative sector in advertising: Report

Healthcare emerged as the most violative sector within advertisements, constituting 21 per cent of all processed ads by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), according to its half-yearly complaints report. Healthcare was followed by classical education (18 per cent) and personal care (16 per cent). The surge is attributed to a high volume of drug and medicine advertisements on digital platforms.

The ASCI observed an increase in ads directly violating the Drug and Magic Remedies Act of 1954, leading to the issuance of intimations for withdrawal or modification. ASCI referred 565 ads to the Ministry of AYUSH in six months, compared to 464 ads referred in the previous financial year.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released its half-yearly complaints report covering April to September 2023. The self-regulatory body of the Indian advertising agency looks into issues surrounding dishonest or misleading ads, indecent or offensive ads, harmful ads, and ads that are unfair in competition. ASCI's "Half Yearly Complaints Report" looks into emerging trends and insights on advertising standards.

In the first half of the financial year, the ASCI report found a 34 per cent increase in processed complaints (4,491) and a corresponding 27 per cent rise in the number of ads handled (3,501). Of the processed ads, 16 per cent (564) were identified as potential legal violations, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from the previous year. Notably, 35 per cent of ads faced no contest and were promptly withdrawn or modified, while 47 per cent were found violative of the ASCI code, leading to recommendations for withdrawal or modification. Only two per cent of complaints were dismissed.

79 per cent reported violations from digital media

A notable 79 per cent of problematic ads were identified online, highlighting challenges in the digital advertising landscape. Print media and television contributed 17 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Other mediums constituted two per cent of reported violations.

Around 21.3 per cent of the total complaints were made by consumers, indicating substantial public engagement in upholding advertising standards, while 0.7 per cent of complaints came through government sources. The majority, 75.4 per cent of complaints, were initiated suo-motu by ASCI.

Influencer ad compliance

Influencers contributed to 22 per cent of total ads that faced complaints. Additionally, 99.4 per cent of influencer advertisements were found in violation. ASCI achieved compliance in 92 per cent of influencer cases, signalling increased adherence to ASCI's Consumer Complaints Council's recommendations. Last year they observed 86 per cent compliance among influencer ads.

Among influencer violations, personal care made up the majority of ad complaints at 43 per cent, followed by fashion & lifestyle (25 per cent), and food & beverage (16 per cent). Edtech, gaming, baby care, and other services and products made up less than three per cent of violations

On the release of the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary-general of ASCI, called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure online consumer safety and responsible advertising. Kapoor stated, "Our constant vigilance of the online space helps call out the advertisements and brands that violate the ASCI code requiring ads to be truthful, decent and safe. We hope that the various sectors recognise the breaches and commit to more responsible advertising."

