Amazon India to use rivers, backwaters for transporting customer packages

Amazon India and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways have signed an agreement to embark on an initiative for the transportation of customer packages through inland waterways. For this, Amazon and IWAI have signed a memorandum of understanding. With this development, Amazon India has become the first e-commerce company in the country to use Inland Water Transport. The firm reaffirmed its long-term commitment to strengthening its transportation infrastructure in India.

“Our focus is on increasing cargo movement through river systems, which is a more sustainable and economical mode of transport,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. “This initiative is a reflection of the importance of sustainable logistics solutions in India’s rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.” Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With the advent of inland waterways operation, Amazon will be able to utilise all possible modes of transport in the country. These include rail, air, water, and surface. This would ensure faster, cost-effective, sustainable and more reliable delivery of customer packages and provide a wider reach to its millions of sellers.

“This will open up new possibilities for all e-commerce companies to leverage the country’s extensive inland waterways,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president, operations, Amazon India. “We seek to harness the potential of the country's rivers, canals, and other water bodies to enhance logistics and transportation efficiency for the Indian e-commerce industry at large.”

Amazon India and IWAI will work together to enable containerised cargo movement and build a network to use inland waterways for cargo shipment. Amazon India will start exploring inland waterways as a part of its supply chain. A pilot run on Patna to Kolkata waterways will be initiated soon with the support of IWAI and its carriers.

Amazon said this initiative is a reinforcement of the company’s commitment to continue building capacity to meet the increasing customer demand. The aim is to also collaborate with government authorities to explore mutually beneficial projects for the e-commerce industry.

India's e-tailing sector is poised to experience a fivefold growth, surging from $59 billion in 2022 to an estimated $300 billion by 2030, fuelled by value-seeking 'mass' consumers, states a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The report emphasises the burgeoning adoption of e-commerce in Tier-2 and beyond cities. This, combined with a growing base of 'mass' consumers and the expansion of 3PL (third-party logistics) serviceability, is catalysing shipment volumes. Consequently, these volumes are projected to rise more sharply than GMV growth.

Amazon also recently expanded its flagship cross-border logistics programme called SEND, by enabling a hassle-free ocean freight logistics solution. This has been done at competitive rates and end-to-end trackability. This allows exporters to better plan their inventory. SEND has been active for over a year providing air carrier services for small parcel delivery. With SEND, Indian exporters can avail cross-border logistics services from multiple third-party service providers across the air and ocean. Here they can ship their goods to Amazon fulfilment centres in the US. SEND was launched in 2022, and thousands of exporters are already benefiting from the programme.