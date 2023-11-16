Sensex (0.47%)
DGCA transfers some officials to different centres amid graft allegations

As part of the reshuffle, some officials have been transferred from Mumbai and Chennai, while some others have been shifted to other departments within the DGCA. There have been complaints of graft

DGCA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Amid allegations of graft involving some of its officials, aviation watchdog DGCA is carrying out a reshuffle of duties of various officials, and transferring them to different centres, according to sources.
A preliminary enquiry against a senior DGCA official for alleged corruption has been completed, and the report has been submitted to the civil aviation ministry, sources added.
As part of the reshuffle, some officials have been transferred from Mumbai and Chennai, while some others have been shifted to other departments within the DGCA. There have been complaints of graft, the sources said.
There was no comment from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the transfer of officials amid graft allegations.
The preliminary enquiry was conducted as per the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms against the official concerned. Depending on the initial findings, authorities will decide on whether to have a detailed investigation into the matter.
As per reports, the official facing the corruption allegations was in the DGCA department, handling flying training organisations.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

