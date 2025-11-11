Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digital media drives 97% of ad violations in April-Sept: ASCI report

Digital media drives 97% of ad violations in April-Sept: ASCI report

ASCI's half-yearly report for FY26 shows most ad violations came from digital platforms-led by Meta, websites, and Google-with betting and personal care ads topping the list

Roshni Shekhar
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Digital media continued to dominate in terms of the number of violations in advertisements, with 97.24 per cent of advertisements violating some advertising rules or guidelines, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) Half-Yearly Complaints Report (2025–26).
 
Within the digital segment, advertisements on Meta platforms led with 78.96 per cent of violations, followed by websites at 13.75 per cent and Google at 4.59 per cent. In terms of sectors, offshore and illegal betting advertisements topped the list with 4,578 cases flagged, the report stated.
 
Overall, in the April–September period, ASCI reviewed 6,841 complaints and scrutinised 6,117 advertisements for potential code violations.
   
How have ad complaints and violations changed this year?
 
“Complaints from consumers, industry and consumer organisations (betting ads) also rose from 306 in April–September 2024 to 407 in April–September 2025, reflecting growing awareness and engagement in ad self-regulation,” the report said.

This comes after the Government of India implemented the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which banned advertisements on betting and real-money games. Between April and September 2025, ASCI recorded a 70 per cent rise in complaints and a 102 per cent increase in advertisements reviewed for potential violations, driven by stronger surveillance and public vigilance.
 
However, the advertising regulator added that this monitoring revealed the widespread presence of offshore or illegal betting sites accessible to Indian consumers, in violation of the Act.
 
What concerns did ASCI highlight on betting and influencer ads?
 
“The widespread exposure to betting ads despite the ban, as well as the disappointing standards set by top influencers, are some challenges that have come to the fore in our recent work,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary general, ASCI, in a statement.
 
“Consumer trust can be fragile in the digital age, and such practices create problems for the industry at large. ASCI is, however, pleased to note a strong increase in uncontested cases and in rates of voluntary compliance, underscoring its growing role as the first line of defence. For repeat and wilful violators, stringent action by regulators would set a strong deterrent and help protect consumer interests,” Kapoor added.
 
Which sectors recorded the most misleading ads?
 
Including sectors like illegal betting, personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and education, these together accounted for 90 per cent of ad violations. The report added that the personal care category recorded the highest number of misleading ads along with most uncontested cases.
 
About 64 per cent of ads in this segment were promptly modified or withdrawn following ASCI’s intimation. In the healthcare segment, around 81.6 per cent of ads violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.
 
What did ASCI find about influencer compliance?
 
“Out of the 1,173 advertisements processed for influencers’ violations, 98 per cent required modification. While 30.6 per cent promptly made corrections to their posts, 59 per cent were found to be promoting products disallowed by law,” the report stated.
 
This comes at a time when brands and advertisers are increasingly tapping influencers for reach and authenticity. ASCI’s study on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 (who collectively have a following of over 110 million) revealed that 76 per cent of these influencers failed to disclose paid collaborations—up from 69 per cent during the same period last year.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

