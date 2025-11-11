Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Adaptability, experimental workstyles will define future of work: Report

Adaptability, experimental workstyles will define future of work: Report

Instead of sticking to the old script of 'always-on' work, people are moving to a new rhythm that is rest, reflect, reskill, repeat

Jobs

The report further revealed that nearly 2 in 5 Indian workers now prioritise "growth-first" habits, such as reverse mentoring, continuous upskilling, and integrating AI into daily routines

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India's work culture undergoing a transformation, a report has revealed that a significant per cent of employees believe the future will belong to those who adopt experimental workstyles and lifelong adaptability.

Global job site Indeed's inaugural 'Workplace Trends Report 2025' reveals that 58 per cent of Indian employees believe the future belongs to those who embrace experimental workstyles and lifelong adaptability and expect to adopt it by 2027.

Experimental work norms refer to a category that includes emerging workplace trends such as Reverse Mentoring (juniors guiding senior leaders), Micro Retirement (taking short intentional career breaks), AI Moonshining (secret AI use for job tasks), AI-Washing (making jobs and resumes look more AI-integrated than they are, because the market expects it), and Skill Nomadism (continuously shifting skills and roles).

 

This 'Workplace Trends Report 2025' is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, capturing responses from a total of 3,872 individuals, including 1,288 employers and 2,584 employees or job seekers in August 2025.

The report further revealed that nearly 2 in 5 Indian workers now prioritise "growth-first" habits, such as reverse mentoring, continuous upskilling, and integrating AI into daily routines.

Also Read

Hiring, Jobs

Corporate India's hiring outlook slows as workforce flexibility gains focus

State Bank of India, SBI

Focus GenNext: State Bank of India looks to reboot its HR strategy

trading

TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Astronomer onboards Gwyneth Paltrow

Kiss cam scandal: Astronomer taps Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow for PR

Coldplay concert, Astronomer ceo

Astronomer HR exec resigns days after kiss cam row with CEO Andy Byron

Traditional ideas of loyalty and productivity are being redefined in Indian workplaces as employees want more than just recognition for hard work as they want the time and space to pause, learn, and reinvent themselves, said that report.

Instead of sticking to the old script of 'always-on' work, people are moving to a new rhythm that is rest, reflect, reskill, repeat, it added.

Nearly 41 per cent say they've quietly challenged traditional office expectations by setting firmer boundaries, picking up new skills, or even taking "bare-minimum Mondays" to recharge, revealed the report.

"Rest is no longer the opposite of progress in today's workplaces, it's part of the process. As more Indians embrace flexible routines and upskilling, they're showing that pausing isn't quitting, it's preparing for what's next," Indeed India managing director Sashi Kumar said.

These shifts point toward a future in which adaptability, personal development, and non-traditional work arrangements are core features of India's corporate sector, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hiring, Jobs

Festive hiring in India rises 17% as gig, temporary jobs surge: Report

office space, REIT, GCC

Bernhard Schulte's India arm buys Mumbai office space for ₹304 crorepremium

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharmaceuticals tie up to expand Wegovy's girthpremium

indian economy

India's joblessness slowed to 5.2% in Q2 FY26, shows PLFS data

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

Pharma units likely to face action for Schedule M violations: Expertspremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Human Resources human resource Jobs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon