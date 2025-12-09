Dividend tax on foreign payouts to be capped at treaty rate: Bombay HC

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that tax on dividends paid by Indian companies to their foreign parents must be capped at the rate prescribed under tax treaties instead of the one under domestic law.

The late November ruling, accessed this week, came in a case involving Colorcon Asia, the Indian subsidiary of United Kingdom-based pharma ingredients company Colorcon. The subsidiary had paid over ₹82 crore as dividend distribution tax (DDT) on dividends sent to its British parent between FY16 and FY19.

According to industry experts, the ruling is likely to trigger refund claims by multinationals,