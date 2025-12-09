Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Dividend tax on foreign payouts to be capped at treaty rate: Bombay HC

Dividend tax on foreign payouts to be capped at treaty rate: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court says dividend tax paid by Indian firms to foreign parents must be capped at treaty rates, a ruling that could open large refund claims for multinationals

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has ruled that tax on dividends paid by Indian companies to their foreign parents must be capped at the rate prescribed under tax treaties instead of the one under domestic law. 
The late November ruling, accessed this week, came in a case involving Colorcon Asia, the Indian subsidiary of United Kingdom-based pharma ingredients company Colorcon. The subsidiary had paid over ₹82 crore as dividend distribution tax (DDT) on dividends sent to its British parent between FY16 and FY19. 
According to industry experts, the ruling is likely to trigger refund claims by multinationals,
