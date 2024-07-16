7 out of top 10 Bollywood box office earners were non-Hindi films in H1

These are bad days for the Hindi film industry. Nothing illustrates it better than the fact that seven out of the top 10 box office earners in India were non-Hindi films in the first half of 2024, according to a report released by Ormax Media on Tuesday.

The top 10 list has three films each with Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam as their original language, and one Hollywood film, it stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In the first six months of 2024, Malayalam cinema has already grossed more than its entire collections in 2023. The Malayalam language share of the industry is 15 per cent, which is thrice its language share of 5 per cent in the first half of 2023," Ormax noted.

The situation was a bit different in the first half of last year when five out of the top 10 box office earners in India were non-Hindi films, according to Ormax Media.

Overall, movies in India earned a total of Rs 5,015 crore in the first half of 2024, which was three per cent more than they earned in the corresponding period last year.

"Much like last year, the second half of 2024 is expected to perform better than the first half, with a strong roster lined up across languages like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Singham Again, The Greatest of All Time, and Devara," it stated.

Telugu production Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned Rs 772 crore, was the biggest box-office earner in India in the first half of 2024, Ormax noted.

The top Hindi language film in the first half of this year was Fighter, which had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in it. According to Ormax, its gross box office earning was Rs 243 crore. However, since its budget itself was about Rs 250 crore, the movie did not succeed.