Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Domestic airlines' fleet to touch 1,400 planes in 5 years: Official

Domestic airlines' fleet to touch 1,400 planes in 5 years: Official

Currently, the fleet is around 800 aircraft and leading carriers IndiGo and Air India have placed significant plane orders

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended | (Source/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Thursday said the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,400 in the next five years as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation space.

Currently, the fleet is around 800 aircraft and leading carriers IndiGo and Air India have placed significant plane orders.

At a function in the national capital, the secretary also mentioned about the opportunities for women in the aviation sector, including in the drone segment.

In the last 10 years, the number of airports has more than doubled from 74 to 157, Vualnam said.

He also said the number of passengers has doubled to around 220 million from 110 million.

 

The secretary was speaking at the 'Giving Wings to Dreams Awards 2024' hosted by Women in Aviation India in collaboration with the civil aviation ministry.

More From This Section

Khan market, fab India

Delhi's Khan Market 22nd most expensive retail location globally: C&W

Giriraj Singh

Textile key source of economic livelihood after agriculture: Giriraj Singh

UPI

Migrating low-ticket payments to UPI Lite key to easing system pressure

Premiumvoltas

AC major Voltas margins need to match growth trajectory for further gains

Premiumtea garden, Darjeeling tea

Tea firms served much-needed profit boost as climate change bites

According to him, the Rs 120-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was successful and that beneficiary companies have seen their overall turnover rose to Rs 1,400 crore.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Spirit Aero talks going well, industrial challenges lie ahead: Airbus CEO

Spirit Aero talks going well, industrial challenges lie ahead: Airbus CEO

Vistara flight plane

Air India-Vistara merger complete; new entity to run 5,600+ weekly flights

Vistara flight plane

Vistara's last flight takes off for Delhi ahead of merger with Air India

civil aviation

Indian airspace getting more users, need to adapt new tech, says official

Boeing

Boeing to repay lost wages to furloughed employees, proceed with job cuts

Topics : Aviation industry Domestic airlines Civil Aviation aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon