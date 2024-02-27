Sensex (    %)
                        
Domestic commercial vehicle industry to see 4-7% dip in volumes: ICRA

Icra Ratings Vice President & Co-Group Head Kinjal Shah said he expects the long-term demand for CVs to remain intact

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Domestic Commercial Vehicle (CV) volumes are expected to dip 4-7 per cent year-on-year next fiscal with high base effect kicking in, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday.
The volumes are expected to remain muted through the January-March quarter on account of a perceived pause in the infrastructural activities as the model code of conduct kicks in ahead of the general elections.
"Icra estimates the domestic CV industry volumes to register 2-5 per cent year-on-year growth in volumes in FY24. Subsequently, the industry's sharp upcycle is expected to plateau in FY25, with a decline of 4-7 per cent in volumes," the rating agency stated.
Icra Ratings Vice President & Co-Group Head Kinjal Shah said he expects the long-term demand for CVs to remain intact.
The continued focus on infrastructure capex, emphasis on private participation in infrastructure, construction, defence and manufacturing activities would remain a long-term positive for the CV industry, he said.
"However, in the near term, Icra expects the volumes to plateau on a high base, amid the transient moderation in economic activity in some sectors with the onset of the general elections," he added.
Overall, the domestic CV industry's ability to scale previous peaks hinges on sustenance of the macro-economic environment, improvement in infrastructure activity and increased demand for last mile transportation, Icra stated.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

