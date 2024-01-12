Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Domestic steel vacuum bottle makers urge govt to check imports from China

The government intervention will help domestic players increase their capacity year-on-year and generate 25,000 job opportunities within 6 months, the industry body said

steel bottle

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Steel Bottle Association (AISBA) has urged the government to take immediate measures to check the imports of sub-standard and cheap steel vacuum flasks into India.
The imports of vacuum steel bottles from China and other countries are on the rise and the country has seen a 35 per cent increase in imports of the product from 2019-20 to 2022-23, the industry body said citing an official data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bharat Agarwal, Treasurer of AISBA, also suggested the government not to extend import relaxation under a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) order which restricts quality approvals to such products beyond January 14, 2024.
As per the order, he said, "January 14 is the last date by when the products getting imported are to be approved by the BIS".
The products are not as per the BIS standards, hence the government must not extend the relaxation considering the issues faced by local manufacturers who have invested around Rs 1,500 crore in the Indian market, he said.
"We have also not been unable to utilise our 100 per cent capacity due to challenges from imports which land in India at lower than their actual manufacturing costs. We have an installed capacity of 1,90,000 pieces per day and we produce 38,000 pieces per day, which is 20 per cent of the rated capacity," Agarwal said.
The government intervention will help domestic players increase their capacity year-on-year and generate 25,000 job opportunities within 6 months, the industry body said.
At present, the industry employs around 9,500 people.
"We will also explore offshore markets like Canada, Russia which is cold, and hotter places like Brazil," he said.
Unlike the 204-grade imported steel bottles, made-in-India bottles are of BIS approved 304 grade and keep water temperature stable up to 12-18 hours, he added.

Also Read

Centre rolls out mandatory quality norms for insulated flask, bottles

Dyson launches V12s Detect Slim Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner in India

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Assam Govt issues notification banning plastic water bottles below 1 litre

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Formula E could return to India as soon as 2025: Co-founder Alberto Longo

Bengal's garment industry buyers; sellers meet generates Rs 850 cr biz

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

ODOP achieves milestone, enlists 50 Aggregators to promote 'Brand India'

Many new technologies used in construction of longest sea bridge Atal Setu

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economy China exports Steel producers Steel growth India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon