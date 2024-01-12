Sensex (    %)
                        
ODOP achieves milestone, enlists 50 Aggregators to promote 'Brand India'

The 50th aggregator is Ayurvedic wellness company Forest Essentials, presenting beauty and wellness ODOP-identified value-added products to a global stage

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

The One District One Product (ODOP) programme under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has successfully enlisted over 50 aggregators pursuing the goal of uniting organisations dedicated to promoting 'Brand India', says the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press release.
The 50th aggregator is Ayurvedic wellness company Forest Essentials, presenting beauty and wellness ODOP-identified value-added products to a global stage.
This diverse community of ODOP aggregators spans across 25+ States and Union Territories, encompassing over 160 districts in its representation. This initiative aims to enlighten consumers about the origin of the ingredients in the products they use, establishing a distinct identity and fostering awareness.
From honouring the women Pashmina weavers in Leh, Ladakh, and the skilled bamboo artisans in West Tripura, to embracing the Ajrakh clusters of Kutch, Gujarat, and the dedicated coffee planters in Wayanad, Kerala--this collective of ODOP aggregators is a celebration of true diversity. The focus is on enhancing efficacy and providing an immersive experience, ultimately inviting the world to authentically 'experience India'.
As a step of encouragement, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also appreciated the efforts of ODOP tagged aggregator - Looms of Ladakh, in the 107th episode of Mann ki Baat.
By employing inventive and eco-friendly packaging strategies, and integrating compelling storytelling elements, these aggregators highlight product promotions. By introducing story cards with each product, outlining the artisans' journey and the product's significance, they infuse a personalised touch into every purchase.
Such creative approaches not only enrich the customer experience but also contribute to a comprehensive narrative of the product and the artisans' remarkable journey.
These aggregators have seized the opportunity to showcase artisanal products at prestigious events such as the World Investment Conference, Atma Nirbhar Bharat Utsav, World Economic Forum, and more, earning commendation from esteemed dignitaries at the highest levels.
Additionally, the team has forged collaborations with government entities like Garvi Gurjari of Gujarat, TRIFED, and others, all working towards a shared vision. The team's vision is to bring more aggregators under this campaign to enhance product accessibility and visibility.

ODOP is aimed at manifesting the vision of the PM to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the country.
In pursuance of the Prime Minister's clarion call on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, several initiatives are being undertaken by DPIIT, Government of India.
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal has requested every organisation to work in collaboration with the programme. This will help promote the indigenous products from each district of the nation.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

