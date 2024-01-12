Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bengal's garment industry buyers; sellers meet generates Rs 850 cr biz

The 55th Garment Buyers and Sellers Meet of WBGMDA generated an estimated Rs 850 crore in business transactions in wholesale deals

Surat commands a 45 per cent share in total man-made fibre/synthetic textiles produced

Representative image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 55th Garment Buyers and Sellers Meet of WBGMDA generated an estimated Rs 850 crore in business transactions in wholesale deals, an official said on Friday.
Over 900 national and international brands participated in the three-day event of the West Bengal Garment and Manufacturer and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This industry already boasts one of the largest workforces in the country, with over 50 lakh employees engaged directly or indirectly," said Hari Kishan Rathi, president of WBGMDA.
"The Rs 850 crore in business transactions, driven by participation from 900 national and international brands, reinforces the potential of this meet to elevate Bengal's readymade garment industry. We are deeply grateful for the government's continued support for the textile and garment sector, particularly in promoting clothing businesses and marketing opportunities," he said.
The association has requested the state government for land for a dedicated showroom hub for garment makers at Rajarhat, New Town which will help draw more buyers to the state.
"We require at least 4-5 bighas to build a common showroom complex at Rajarhat. This would allow buyers to easily visit the showroom and access offers of our members under one roof. Visitors can make deals conveniently as New Town is near to the airport," Devendra Baid, secretary of WBGMDA said.
Such hubs will help boost export, he said.
Asked about the garment park, Baid said the state government has "proposed land in far-off areas like Kalyani, but manufacturers have expressed concerns about travel costs and time constraints".

Also Read

Mercedes names Amrit Baid as head of marketing, customer experience

Future opener to mental fatigue: Curious case of Kishan's place in India

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Anand Rathi Wealth surges 17%, hits record high on healthy Q1 performance

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

ODOP achieves milestone, enlists 50 Aggregators to promote 'Brand India'

Many new technologies used in construction of longest sea bridge Atal Setu

$2 bn Atal Setu to boost connectivity with Mumbai amid India's infra push

IT leaders Infosys, TCS kick off Q3 earnings season with weak numbers

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal textile industry garment manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon