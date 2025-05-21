Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DoT launches FRI tool to flag risky mobile numbers in cyber frauds

DoT launches FRI tool to flag risky mobile numbers in cyber frauds

DoT introduces Financial Fraud Risk Indicator under DIP to help banks and UPI platforms detect risky mobile numbers and prevent cyber frauds more proactively

digital fraud, digital scam

The DoT regularly shares lists of mobile numbers that have been disconnected due to their involvement in cybercrime, failed re-verification, or exceeding prescribed usage limits.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday announced the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), a new multi-dimensional analytical tool developed as part of its Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), to help financial institutions with advanced actionable intelligence for cyber fraud prevention.
FRI enables enhanced intelligence sharing with banks, UPI service providers and financial institutions, which in turn help tackle cyber fraud and financial crime.
 
It is a risk-based metric that classifies a mobile number in three categories: Medium, High, or Very High risk of financial fraud.
 
The move is set to help banks, non-banking financial companies, and UPI service providers prioritise enforcement and take additional customer protection measures in case a mobile number has high risk.
   
As one of the initial adopters of FRI, digital payment platform PhonePe has used it to decline transactions linked to Very High FRI mobile numbers and display an on-screen alert as part of PhonePe protect feature.

Also Read

MTNL, telecom

DoT once again knocks on finance ministry's door to repay MTNL debt

PremiumStarlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite

Game in the sky: Will Musk's Starlink disrupt India's broadband universe?

Premiumsatcom

Satcom guidelines: DoT looks to finalise key technical conditions

telecom

Telcos set up joint monitoring centre with DoT amid rising hostilities

Premiumsatcom

DoT rings in tougher satcom norms after Pahalgam terrorist attack

 
For Medium FRI numbers, PhonePe is working to display a proactive user warning before allowing the transaction, the DoT said. PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay, who collectively account for over 90 per cent of UPI transactions, have begun integrating DIP alerts into their systems, the DoT said.   
Fraud detection
 
“This classification is an outcome of inputs obtained from various stakeholders including reporting on Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C’s), National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), DoT’s Chakshu platform, and intelligence shared by banks and financial institutions,” the department said.
 
The DoT regularly shares the list of mobile numbers that were disconnected for being involved in cyber-crime, failing re-verification, and exceeding prescribed limits. These numbers are also usually used for financial frauds.
 
As the life of a mobile number that is misused in cyber frauds is generally few days, and full verification can take several days, an advance indicator on risk associated with such numbers is very useful, the DoT believes.
Thus, as soon as a suspected mobile number is flagged by a stakeholder, it undergoes multi-dimensional analysis, classifying it as Medium, High, or Very High financial risk associated with it, and shares it immediately with all stakeholders through DIP. 
   

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Not given an opportunity to be heard, Celebi tells Delhi High Court

PremiumThe much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

FY25 marks among the least ever spends on taking companies private

With just a fortnight to go for Diwali, the countdown has begun for the biggest shopping season in the country. But the mood is still not quite upbeat.

Indians take to private labelling as value reigns supreme: Survey

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber gets CCPA notice for asking users to tip in advance for quicker rides

Women Uber drivers, female rider

CCPA issues notice to Uber over unethical 'advance tip' feature

Topics : DoT financial fraud Cyber fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon