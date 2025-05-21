Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Not given an opportunity to be heard, Celebi tells Delhi High Court

Not given an opportunity to be heard, Celebi tells Delhi High Court

Turkish ground handler argues security clearance was revoked without notice, violating Rule 12 of Aircraft Security Rules; Centre to respond in court on May 22

Delhi High Court

In its plea, Celebi argued that the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance was “arbitrary and devoid of specific reasons.” (Photo: Twitter)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkey-based Celebi Airport Services Private Limited on Wednesday opposed the Centre’s move to submit the reasons for revoking its security clearance in a sealed cover before the court.
 
Celebi told the Delhi High Court that it was neither given any notice nor an opportunity to be heard regarding the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) decision to revoke its security clearance in the interest of national security.
 
The Turkish ground-handling company cited Rule 12 of the Indian Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, which mandates a hearing before such action can be taken.
 
“Wherever such decisions are made, the principles of natural justice kick in. I wasn’t even given notice, even though the rule says I have to be given one,” Celebi's lawyer told the High Court.
   
The Centre is expected to present its arguments on Thursday (May 22).

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL moves SC against HC ruling in $1.5 bn gas dispute with Centre

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Security clearance can't hinge on public perception: Çelebi to HC

gavel law cases

Delhi HC permits govt to withdraw plea against LG order in prosecutors row

Supreme Court, SC

SC concerned over drafting of arbitration clauses, says process misused

Delhi High Court

Woman leaving job for child care not voluntary desertion of work: Delhi HC

 
On Monday, the Centre opposed Celebi’s arguments, stating that disclosing the reasons for revoking the security clearance would "prejudice national interest and the sovereignty and security of the country."  Also Read: Security clearance can't hinge on public perception: Çelebi to HC
 
Celebi also reiterated before the court that the Centre had violated the principles of natural justice by not following due process as outlined in Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules.
 
Rule 12 grants the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) the power to suspend or cancel security clearances and programmes, but subject to procedural safeguards.
 
When asked by the court on Wednesday whether he was arguing that the company had an indefeasible right to know the contents of the sealed envelope submitted by the Centre, Celebi’s lawyer responded that the company had a right to know the accusations against it. "If the problem is that these citizens are Turkish, we will replace. What more can I say?” he remarked.
 
Celebi had earlier told the court that public perception cannot be grounds for revoking a security clearance. During Monday’s hearing, the company stated it had received no reasons or opportunity to respond before the revocation.
 
In its plea, Celebi argued that the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance was “arbitrary and devoid of specific reasons.”
 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, acting through BCAS, revoked Celebi’s clearance on May 15, 2025, citing national security concerns. The move comes amid mounting diplomatic tensions after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan during hostilities linked to Operation Sindoor.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government on Monday, said the decision to revoke the clearance was based on national security grounds under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules.
 
The court asked the government to demonstrate the “genuine apprehension” that warranted revoking a civil aviation licence without prior notice, underscoring the need for transparency even in cases involving national security. SG Mehta responded that the Ministry retained the exclusive right to revoke such licences without assigning reasons under specific circumstances.

More From This Section

PremiumThe much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

FY25 marks among the least ever spends on taking companies private

With just a fortnight to go for Diwali, the countdown has begun for the biggest shopping season in the country. But the mood is still not quite upbeat.

Indians take to private labelling as value reigns supreme: Survey

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber gets CCPA notice for asking users to tip in advance for quicker rides

Women Uber drivers, female rider

CCPA issues notice to Uber over unethical 'advance tip' feature

zomato swiggy

CCPA likely to direct Zomato, Swiggy to revise cancellation, refund policy

Topics : Delhi High Court DGCA Turkey Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon