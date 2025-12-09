Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
1 in 2 people believe DoT's SIM-binding rule will cause disruption: Survey

LocalCircles' nationwide survey finds half of consumers expect disruptions from DoT's SIM-binding mandate, while 7 in 10 international travellers fear problems using messaging apps abroad

Under a SIM-binding requirement, an account must remain continuously linked to the SIM used at sign-up

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandated device SIM binding for using over-the-top (OTT) communication apps in India, a survey has revealed that one in two consumers believes that SIM binding will cause disruption and inconvenience.
 
According to a LocalCircles survey, which received 115,000 responses from consumers in 332 districts, at least 7 out of 10 consumers who travel internationally expressed concerns about the issues they could face while using messaging platforms overseas.
 
Earlier in August, Business Standard reported that the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) suggested that OTT messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal should be “mandated to bind” with a verified mobile SIM at all times, a move aimed at preventing cyber fraud and strengthening national security.
   

What is SIM binding and how would it work?

 
SIM binding is the process of tying a device or digital service to a specific SIM card or mobile network. After this linkage is created, using the same device or service with a different SIM generally becomes difficult, requiring additional steps or triggering restrictions.
 
For smartphones, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices, this may limit users from freely switching providers. For messaging apps, it changes how these platforms currently function: after initial verification, most allow access across multiple devices without ongoing reliance on the SIM.

Under a SIM-binding requirement, an account must remain continuously linked to the SIM used at sign-up. If the SIM is swapped, removed or becomes inactive, the app would be required to stop working until the original SIM is restored and revalidated.
 
The provision is part of the proposed Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, 2024, and platforms would have 90 days to implement it once notified—pushing implementation into early 2026.
 

What did the survey find?

 
The survey captured a range of user experiences and concerns:
 
  • 4 in 10 consumers said they use messaging and calling apps on multiple devices without a SIM
  • Out of 27,689 respondents, 39 per cent said they “regularly” use apps on SIM-less devices
  • Three in ten multi-device users said they would be significantly impacted by SIM binding
  • Another 30 per cent said they would be “somewhat” impacted
  • Two in three consumers said the mandate could improve user safety and reduce misuse
  • Of 26,748 respondents, 36 per cent believed it would “significantly improve safety”
  • 5 in 10 respondents were not in support of the mandate, citing disruption and inconvenience
  • Out of 17,320 people, at least 30 per cent said they were “not prepared” for the rule.
 
According to the survey findings, a sizable number of users believe that SIM binding will improve user safety and bring down misuse, whereas many are concerned about the inconvenience it will create for those using multiple devices.
 

Topics : Department of Telecommunications Cyber fraud BS Web Reports Survey

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

