Drone-based package delivery set to take off across Delhi-NCR soon

Apart from collaborating with logistics companies, Skye Air is also focusing on onboarding q-com companies

The drones used by Skye Air carry an average weight of about four kilograms. The maximum weight-carrying capacity of these drones is 10 kilograms.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Residents of the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will soon witness packages being delivered via drones. Skye Air, a company that uses drones to deliver e-commerce and quick-commerce (q-com) packages, plans to expand operations in Delhi-NCR this year.
 
The company, at present, has drone deliveries in Gurugram and some parts of Bengaluru.
 
Ankit Kumar, the chief executive officer of Skye Air, said, “The immediate focus lies in taking our operations to multi-city. We will penetrate deeper into Gurugram and Bangalore and also expand to Delhi, Faridabad, and the entire NCR region. I think probably next year (2026), we will look at
