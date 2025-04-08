Drone-based package delivery set to take off across Delhi-NCR soon

Residents of the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will soon witness packages being delivered via drones. Skye Air, a company that uses drones to deliver e-commerce and quick-commerce (q-com) packages, plans to expand operations in Delhi-NCR this year.

The company, at present, has drone deliveries in Gurugram and some parts of Bengaluru.

Ankit Kumar, the chief executive officer of Skye Air, said, “The immediate focus lies in taking our operations to multi-city. We will penetrate deeper into Gurugram and Bangalore and also expand to Delhi, Faridabad, and the entire NCR region. I think probably next year (2026), we will look at