DS Group partners with Marriott International to expand W Hotels in India

Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group, maker of the Catch brand of spices, has entered into a partnership with Marriott International to launch its W brand of hotels in Delhi, where the group will invest ₹400 crore in building a 200-room luxury hotel in Aerocity, scheduled to open in September 2027.

For DS Group, which clocked revenue of ₹10,000 crore in FY25, with more than three-fourths coming from its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, its presence in the burgeoning Indian hospitality market will increase with nearly a dozen new hotels planned over the next few years. The company intends to invest around ₹1,000 crore across the luxury and mid-scale segments. Three of the new properties will be located primarily in North and East India.

“As marquee global players are rapidly expanding their footprints across the Indian landscape, New Delhi remains the indispensable gateway to the high-value diplomatic and corporate echelons that ultimately establish a brand's equity and authority in the subcontinent. The launch of Marriott International’s W Hotels brand reinforces our continued commitment to the hospitality business and marks a significant milestone in DS Group's growth strategy, aligned with our long-term vision of providing unparalleled experiences to our guests,” Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said.

The planned expansion comes amid a surge in domestic travel and a significant demand-supply mismatch in the premium segment. With approximately 0.27 hotel keys per 1,000 people compared to the global average of 2.2, India’s hotel penetration rate is roughly one-tenth of global standards.

Nathan Andrews, Business Head of Hospitality at the group, said about 10-12 hotels will be added by FY29. The group is targeting a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the hospitality business over the next two to three years, higher than the industry growth rate of 8-9 per cent.

The group is pursuing a mixed growth strategy comprising both organic and inorganic expansion in high-growth Tier-I and Tier-II cities, which will enable it to maintain a balanced portfolio of city hotels and resort destinations.

DS Group currently operates six hospitality properties in India: Namah Nainital and Namah Jim Corbett under its own Namah brand; Radisson Blu Guwahati in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group; and InterContinental Jaipur and Holiday Inn Express Kolkata in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts. It also owns the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, which is managed by Marriott International.

Expansion projects are ongoing at Holiday Inn Express Kolkata, Radisson Blu Guwahati and Namah Jim Corbett.

“As Marriott International continues to expand our hospitality options in India to meet the evolving needs of both guests and owners, the signing of our first W Hotels in Delhi NCR is set to introduce a bold new expression of luxury to this dynamic, high-energy market,” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

The property will be Marriott’s second W Hotel in India after Goa. Marriott plans to expand the W brand, which already has a presence in cities such as London, New York, Dubai and Singapore.

The US-based hospitality major currently operates 17 brands across 150 hotels in India in the luxury and premium segments and plans to expand its footprint further in the coming years.