AI may add up to 4 percentage points to Indian pharma margins: Bernstein

Artificial intelligence (AI) could add 3-4 percentage points to profit margins for Indian pharmaceutical companies by 2035, as the sector increasingly deploys the technology across research and development (R&D), manufacturing, quality systems and supply chains, according to a report by Bernstein.

Initiating coverage on the India healthcare sector with a positive outlook, the brokerage said Indian biopharma is entering an “innovation power decade” and is better positioned to create value through specialty medicines and incremental innovation rather than by attempting to replicate the new-molecule discovery model of global pharmaceutical giants.

“Our proprietary model simulated AI adoption use cases in various functions in Indian pharma business like R&D, manufacturing operations and quality, and field force,” Bernstein said. “We estimate by 2035 AI adoption will add 3-4 p.p. to sector's bottom line.”

The brokerage estimates that R&D and manufacturing operations could account for nearly 70 per cent of the AI-led profitability gains.

Bernstein argues that Indian pharma's next phase of growth will be driven by what it calls “Rainmakers” — niche, high-return innovation opportunities capable of generating meaningful revenues without requiring the massive capital commitments associated with discovering entirely new drugs.

These opportunities include 505(b)(2) products, orphan drugs, drug-device combinations, drug repurposing, GLP-1 and other metabolic peptides, as well as RNA- and cell-based therapies such as CAR-T.

“We call these Rainmakers as they have a potential to add meaningful revenues in the range of $100 million-500 million and high teen percentage return on R&D investments,” the report said.

The brokerage estimates these innovation categories together represent a roughly $400 billion global opportunity and could add $70-75 billion in revenues to the Indian biopharma industry over the next decade.

In contrast, Bernstein cautioned against Indian companies aggressively pursuing the traditional Big Pharma model of discovering new molecular entities from scratch.

“Our analysis suggests that building incremental innovation pathways that produce Rainmakers provides the highest return per rupee of invested capital,” it said.

According to the report, Indian drugmakers continue to lag global innovators in areas such as R&D programme efficiency, clinical development and specialised commercialisation capabilities, making large-scale novel-drug discovery a less attractive use of capital.

Instead, Bernstein expects Indian companies to move steadily up the value chain from conventional generics to complex specialty products and innovation-led businesses.

The brokerage projects the Indian biopharma industry will grow from about $57 billion in FY25 to nearly $195 billion by 2035, implying a 13 per cent compound annual growth rate, compared with industry consensus estimates of around 10 per cent.

“We believe the industry will expand to ~$195 billion in size over the next decade and gain global market share upwards of 6 per cent,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage estimates that of the roughly $140 billion incremental industry opportunity by 2035, around $126 billion will come from innovation-led revenues, with only about $12 billion contributed by traditional generics, bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients.