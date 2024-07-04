Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports surges 6.8 % to 69.8 MT in June

According to the IPA, VO Chidambaranar Port's cargo traffic grew 7.73 per cent and Paradip Port 7.41 per cent growth, respectively. | Image: Shutterstock

Cargo traffic across 12 major Indian ports rose 6.8 per cent to 69.08 million tonnes (MT) in June from 64.69 MT in the year-ago month, with 10 ports showing positive growth while the remaining two witnessed a decline.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra recorded the highest growth in cargo handling at 15.12 per cent during the reporting month, followed by Cochin Port with 15.12 per cent, Kamarajar Port (10.70 per cent), Deendayal Port (8.57 per cent) and New Mangalore Port (8.53 per cent), according to the data released by the major ports' apex body Indian Ports Association (IPA).

The 12 major ports are Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.



According to the IPA, VO Chidambaranar Port's cargo traffic grew 7.73 per cent and Paradip Port 7.41 per cent growth, respectively, during the previous month.

SMP Kolkata Port registered a 6.66 per cent growth in traffic handling, followed by Chennai Port (6.09 per cent) and Mormugao Port (3.75 per cent).

On the other hand, Mumbai Port witnessed a 6.59 per cent decline in cargo traffic, and Visakhapatnam Port saw a 0.27 per cent year-on-year drop in June this year, as per the IPA.