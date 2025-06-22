Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / EPFO adds 1.9 million net members in April 2025, youth dominate entries

EPFO adds 1.9 million net members in April 2025, youth dominate entries

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retirement fund body EPFO added 19.14 lakh members on a net basis in April 2025, according to the payroll data released by the Labour Ministry on Sunday.

This figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025 and 1.17 per cent growth over April 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025.

This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programmes, it stated.

 

According to the data, a noticeable aspect is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025.

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO warns zonal and regional offices over delay in relieving transfers

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO contribution mismatch? Here's how to sort out employer errors

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO settles nearly half of all claims within three days this fiscal

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April 2025 is approximately 7.58 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.60 per cent from the previous month in March 2025.

This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, it stated.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in April 2025. This figure depicts a 19.19 per cent increase over March 2025.

These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025. It reflects an increase of 17.63 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.95 lakh, with a significant month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent compared to March 2025.

The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, it stated.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 60.10 per cent of net payroll addition, adding a total around 11.50 lakh net payroll during the month.

Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 21.12 per cent of net payroll during the month.

The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5 per cent of the total net payroll during the month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

jobs, resume, employment

21k jobs in audio electronics at risk due to China rare earth curbs: Elcina

IVF

IVF players on expansion mode in smaller towns as fertility rates go down

DPIIT

DPIIT asks ministries to compile list of business approvals to improve NSWS

power, electricity

Nearly half of India's power generation capacity non-fossil: Govt data

Alcohol on flight

Wine industry expects rebound in FY26 after consumption slowdown last year

Topics : EPFO EPFO data employee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon